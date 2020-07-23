Lavie Tower – Dreams on the Mediterranean

Soon to be coming to Independence Square is Lavie Tower , a new luxury apartment development. The elegant, 26-story glass structure will feature 32 luxury apartments, built to the highest technical specifications, all featuring stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea. Lavie Tower will have a wide assortment of deluxe three, four, and five-room apartments and state-of-the-art penthouses. The smaller apartments are perfect for retirees or for tourists who wish to purchase a vacation apartment for annual visits, and the larger ones are ideal for larger families. The first nine floors of the building will be an exclusive business hotel, and Lavie residents will have access to the hotel’s indoor swimming pool, workout room, and brasserie restaurant. Shopping, restaurants, entertainment, synagogues – all are nearby and accessible to Lavie Tower residents.

The Lavie Tower project is designed and constructed by Raziel Architects, an established architectural firm with a wealth of experience in the planning and design of luxury housing and hotels to the highest standards.

Keren Segula Development, developers of Lavie Tower, is offering a special 80-20 incentive for early-bird buyers at Lavie Tower. Purchasers can issue a down payment of just 20% now and pay the remaining 80% upon the project’s completion in early 2024. With the steady appreciation of real estate in Israel, an investment in Lavie Tower will likely be yielding dividends by the time the building is complete.

Lavie Tower is the ideal solution for those who want to live near the sea, without having to pay the inflated prices of Tel Aviv. For more information about this exciting new luxury project, click here.

Article published in cooperation with Keren Segula.

Located north of Tel Aviv and south of Haifa, the coastal town of Netanya offers beautiful beaches, lovely promenades, beautiful nature reserves, and green parks. Netanya has numerous entertainment venues, shopping centers, unique restaurants, a lively market, movie theatres, and art galleries. The city’s central hub, Kikar Ha’atzmaut (Independence Square), features stunning light shows, colored water fountains, exciting audiovisual activities, and is surrounded by restaurants and coffee shops.