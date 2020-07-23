The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Lavie Tower – Dreams on the Mediterranean

The elegant, 26-story glass structure will feature 32 luxury apartments, built to the highest technical specifications, all featuring stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
JULY 26, 2020 12:37
Lavie Tower (photo credit: Courtesy)
Lavie Tower
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Located north of Tel Aviv and south of Haifa, the coastal town of Netanya offers beautiful beaches, lovely promenades, beautiful nature reserves, and green parks. Netanya has numerous entertainment venues, shopping centers, unique restaurants, a lively market, movie theatres, and art galleries. The city’s central hub, Kikar Ha’atzmaut (Independence Square), features stunning light shows, colored water fountains, exciting audiovisual activities, and is surrounded by restaurants and coffee shops.  
Soon to be coming to Independence Square is Lavie Tower, a new luxury apartment development.  The elegant, 26-story glass structure will feature 32 luxury apartments, built to the highest technical specifications, all featuring stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea. Lavie Tower will have a wide assortment of deluxe three, four, and five-room apartments and state-of-the-art penthouses.  The smaller apartments are perfect for retirees or for tourists who wish to purchase a vacation apartment for annual visits, and the larger ones are ideal for larger families. The first nine floors of the building will be an exclusive business hotel, and Lavie residents will have access to the hotel’s indoor swimming pool, workout room, and brasserie restaurant. Shopping, restaurants, entertainment, synagogues – all are nearby and accessible to Lavie Tower residents.
The Lavie Tower project is designed and constructed by Raziel Architects, an established architectural firm with a wealth of experience in the planning and design of luxury housing and hotels to the highest standards.
Keren Segula Development, developers of Lavie Tower, is offering a special 80-20 incentive for early-bird buyers at Lavie Tower. Purchasers can issue a down payment of just 20% now and pay the remaining 80% upon the project’s completion in early 2024. With the steady appreciation of real estate in Israel, an investment in Lavie Tower will likely be yielding dividends by the time the building is complete. 
Lavie Tower is the ideal solution for those who want to live near the sea, without having to pay the inflated prices of Tel Aviv. For more information about this exciting new luxury project, click here. 
  
Article published in cooperation with Keren Segula. 


Tags Netanya real estate israel real estate
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Amir Ohana needs to serve the people, not the government's interests By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gov't must learn: 'Shoot, don't talk' to accomplish annexation By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Going batty in times of corona and politicking By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert: Netanyahu won't let any coronavirus czar succeed By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Jewish apathy, Jewish privilege and antisemitism By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor reinfected with coronavirus 3 months after recovering
MAGEN DAVID ADOM workers, wearing protective clothing, bring a patient to the coronavirus unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan this week.
2 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
3 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
4 Coronavirus: Is it an act of God?
A Jewish Magen David Adom volunteer stands next to a Muslim MDA volunteer.
5 Netherlands admits to paying terrorists who killed 17-year-old Israeli
Rina Shnerb, 17, was killed by an improvised explosive device in the West Bank, August 23 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by