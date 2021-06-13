Law training institution sees off pilot course

Two of the founders of an innovative training institution for law students came to greet the 700 graduating students from the Faculty of Law at the Academic College in Kiryat Ono on Sunday.

Adv. Erika Solomon Vasser and Adv. Roy Bitton are the founders of Lawyers , which in a pilot project, partnered in a third-year “Lawyering Tools and Skills” course at the college.

Vasser, CEO of Lawyers, notes that the company has invested NIS 3 million in the development of a teaching method and writing new books for courses for the bar exams.

Lawyers brings a unique method of preparation for the exams. The method was developed by academics with extensive experience in the world of the Bar Association examination and, it also has an academic advisory committee composed of senior members of the legal world - from academia, practice and judicial institutions representing the various sectors and branches of law.

The main goal of Lawyers is to develop the skills of those involved in the legal profession - with an emphasis on construction, logic and legal thinking, imparting legal knowledge based on in-depth understanding and developing skills of building legal thinking, analytical legal reading and effective legal writing.

Lawyers was co-founded by the investment company Spero Impact Solutions headed by Robert Singer, chairman of the Board of Trustees of World ORT on a voluntary basis and former CEO of the World Jewish Congress

