Lawyers: Raising the Bar for Israeli law graduates’ exams

Not only has the exam become more challenging, the method of teaching and textbooks have not been adapted to the new format of the exams.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 28, 2021 20:24
 A comprehensive and innovative training institution for law students to pass their Bar exams was recently established in light of the low number of those passing the exams each year.
In 2017, the Bar Association made a change in the format of the exams and since then on average only 48% of law students pass the certification exams each year, compared to the average 78% who passed the exams in the years prior.
The change was from the tests being on only one subject – trial law – to consisting of three topics: legal wording, trial law and substantive law.
Not only has the exam become more challenging, the method of teaching and textbooks have not been adapted to the new format of the exams (all students take exam preparation courses).
Thus the company Lawyers was founded by the investment company Spero Impact Solutions headed by Robert Singer, chairman of the Board of Trustees of World ORT on a voluntary basis and former CEO of the World Jewish Congress, in collaboration with Adv. Erika Solomon Vasser and Adv. Roy Bitton, to solve this problem.
The development of the method and the preparation of the new textbooks took about a year with an investment of about NIS 3 million.
The company intends to bring with it a unique method of preparation for the exams. The method was developed by the leading experts from the world of law in Israel and is accompanied by key figures in the various legal fields – from academia and practice, as well as retired judges from all levels of courts.
It is estimated that about 34% of the students who failed the bureau’s exams leave the legal profession.


Tags law Israel Bar Association lawyer
