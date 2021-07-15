The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Leah Goldin to Bennett: No Qatari cash for Gaza unless our sons are freed

Leah and Simha Goldin told Naftali Bennett that Israel must insist on linking entry of cash into Gaza with release of captives.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JULY 15, 2021 21:49
Leah Goldin and Naftali Bennett (photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Leah Goldin and Naftali Bennett
(photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Israel must insist on linking the entry of Qatari cash into Gaza with Hamas’s release of the IDF and civilian captives, Leah and Simha Goldin told Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday when they held their first meeting with him.
“Don’t repeat the mistakes of the past,” Leah and Simha told him. Their son Hadar Goldin, along with Oron Shaul, are presumed to have been killed in the 2014 Gaza war. Hamas has yet to return their bodies or to release the two Israeli captives believed to be held in Gaza, Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed.
Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu had allowed Qatar to transfer cash payments to Gaza worth roughly $30 million in periodic installments.
Israel halted that practice in the aftermath of the 11-day Gaza war in May, known as Operation Guardian of the Walls.
Bennett has insisted in linking the issue of cash for Gaza and its rehabilitation in general from the war to the return of the Israeli soldiers and civilians, a move which Hamas  has rejected and which has garnered very little support in the international community which believes that the two issues should be separate.
In Bennett’s first meeting with Leah and Simha, the couple urged him to stand firm on the matter.
Handle the matter “differently” than Netanyahu did, “make the return of the soldiers and the civilians a condition for everything,” Leah and Simha said.
“We have failed at this for seven years, now is the time to fix it,” they added.
Bennett told Leah and Simha that he would be in contact with them regularly and that his door was always open to them.
The meeting was Bennett’s first with the Goldins since he took office last month. The Prime Minister’s Office said the conversation was conducted within the framework “of periodic meetings held by the Prime Minister to update the families of the POWs and MIAs.”
The meeting also included National Security Council head Meir Ben-Shabbat, POWs and MIAs coordinator Yaron Bloom and the Prime Minister’s military secretary, Brig.-Gen. Avi Bluth.
It comes in the midst of an intense diplomatic push to find a mechanism by which Palestinians in Gaza can benefit from Qatari cash donations and through which construction material can enter Gaza as part of an overall drive to arrive at a cease fire agreement.
Egypt has brokered indirect talks between Israel and Hamas with the help of the United Nations, Qatar, the United States and the European Union.
The fear is that failure to broker a deal would reignite another round of Hamas-IDF violence, something that the international community is keen to avoid.
To help ensure that the issue of the captives, including her son, remains on the agenda, Goldin met last month with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York, along with former president Reuven Rivlin who was serving his last week in office.
At issue is not just the hostages but fear that Hamas would confiscate the money and construction material for military use.
Public Safety Minister Omer Bar Lev told Army Radio earlier this week that Bennett is working on a mechanism to prevent that, which would include a voucher system.
But not all Qatari payments are on hold. Last month a Qatari donation of $10m. to pay for fuel for Gaza’s power plant was approved.


Tags Hamas Naftali Bennett qatar
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to help Gaza - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Jerusalem - A tale of one city with two faces - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Kicking around the idea of home

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr’s pointless pursuit of Palestinian statehood - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Israel must split attorney-general role to ensure rule of law - opinion

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Most Read
1

Pfizer, Israel strike a deal: New COVID vaccines set to arrive August 1

RRIS student, Eitan Ohana originally from LA, receiving his vaccine
2

2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in biblical heartland

The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
3

Made-in-Israel anti-viral nasal spray found effective against COVID

Enovid anti-viral nasal spray
4

3,000-year-old inscription bearing name of biblical judge found in Israel

The Jerubbaal inscription, written in ink on a pottery vessel.
5

Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by