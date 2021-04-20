The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Learning to be financially independent with 'The Cash Machine'

Financial independence means having enough income to pay one's living expenses for the rest of one's life without having to be employed or dependent on others.

By ZEV STUB  
APRIL 20, 2021 17:11
The book cover of The Cash Machine. (photo credit: Courtesy)
The book cover of The Cash Machine.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
“Some people write a book on their areas of expertise,” says Jerusalem resident Dave Mason. “My wife and I did the opposite: we came to realize that we needed a good financial education, and I know of no better way to get that than to research and write a novel on the subject.”
Dave and his wife Chana are the authors of The Cash Machine, a fictional novel designed to teach readers how to reach financial independence. By sharing the lessons they learned in story form, the authors weave together a surprisingly engaging and fast-paced narrative that is filled with valuable financial lessons along the way.
“It’s important to explain certain ideas about money because a lot of these concepts were huge paradigm shifts for me when I was starting off,” says Dave, whose main business is a network of e-commerce stores, primarily selling cabinet hardware. “I had a business that was earning more than I needed, and I didn’t know what to do with it, and when money isn’t used, it gets wasted. What I learned later is I should have taken that active income and used it to create passive income sources so we could achieve financial independence.”
Mason says financial independence means having enough income to pay one’s living expenses for the rest of one’s life without having to be employed or dependent on others. Passive income is money that is earned without working for it.
In The Cash Machine, we meet Amber, a teacher following a normative career path until she is reunited with her old college flame Dylan, who suddenly left her and his studies seven years earlier to pursue a different route. Although she initially writes Dylan off as a bum, she quickly learns that while he looks like he is struggling, his non-traditional financial decisions are actually helping him build a “cash machine” that will ultimately give him a more comfortable lifestyle than their rich friends in the investment world.
How can he (and we) build a system like that? Real estate is the most popular path – at least in other countries. In The Cash Machine, the characters are able to leverage a combination of low down-payment requirements, federal aid programs, tax loopholes, and inexpensive properties to create a portfolio of income-generating properties in the United States at surprisingly low costs. “However, in Israel, the numbers don’t work as well,” Mason says. Housing prices are high here, and yields are low, so it is harder for average people to find viable income sources unless they can rent out part of their primary residence.”
“If you are buying properties to rent out,” Mason notes,” one of biggest tricks is to understand the huge price difference between two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments. The difference for families there is much bigger than, say, going from five bedrooms to six, so if you have a large two-bedroom, adding a wall to create another room is a great way to add value quickly.”
“One mistake we made when we got started in Israel is we became ‘house-poor.’ We bought a big house because we wanted to position ourselves for the future, and then we did a renovation that came out way more expensive than we planned. Often, people put all their money into buying more houses than they need, and they’ll have a great asset on paper, but since it is their primary residence, they are never going to realize that capital, and meanwhile, they struggle to make payments. That’s called being ‘house-poor,’ and I want to help others avoid making the same mistake I did.”
Perhaps the simplest passive-income sources can be found in the stock market. “There are two ways of getting passive income out of stocks that are important. One of them is dividend stocks. These might grow less quickly than growth stocks, but a good, stable company that pays a dividend can be a great passive income source. You find a good list of options by Googling it.
“Second, there’s something called the 4% rule. This says that if you were to buy index funds, which are really a safe way of investing in the stock market, that you can pull out 4% per year, and the money you have left will continue to grow at the rate of inflation.”
Buying a business, or joining a group as an investor, can also be a great way to enjoy strong returns if you know what you’re doing, Mason adds. Alternatively, investing in a portfolio of real estate investments may seem less exciting than identifying exciting start-up opportunities, but can be far more stable. “You can get great returns being a silent partner in a bunch of businesses,” Mason says.
Understanding how to use money is a critical skill that most people are never taught, Mason notes. “Money is one of the top causes of divorce and marital strife, and that’s not just when there is a lack of money. It can be a huge source of tension when couples aren’t on the same page, even among wealthy people. I love when couples read our book together to create a unified vision of how they should run their finances.”
You can learn more about the Masons’ money lessons – or download a digital copy of The Cash Machine for free – at www.buildmycashmachine.com.


Tags finance Money books book review
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs egos set aside, not personal reforms in politics - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Enes Kanter: Israel’s unlikely NBA ally - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Independence Day and the vaccine

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David Wolpe

Parashat Tazria-Metzora: The school of solitude

 By DAVID WOLPE
Neville Teller

'The Suitcase': In memory of Otto Schwarzkopf

 By NEVILLE TELLER

Most Read

1

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
2

‘Mossad behind attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
3

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
4

Fauci: Israeli COVID-19 study misleading on vaccine effectiveness

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci attends the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 13, 2020
5

St. Vincent Volcano: Only those vaccinated for COVID-19 can evacuate - PM

People walk on the side of a road as smoke and ash billow in the background from La Soufriere volcano after it erupted on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent April 9, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by