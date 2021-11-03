LGBTQ+ activist accused of sexual misconduct against minors

Just days after LGBTQ+ personality Gal Uchovsky was accused of sexual assault, prominent LGBTQ+ activist Etai Pinkas-Arad has been accused of sexual misconduct by two men who say they had relations with Pinkas-Arad over ten years ago when they were 17, Ynet reported on Wednesday.

The two, identified as A. and Y. in the report, were both 17 and members of the Israel Gay Youth (IGY) youth group at the time of the incidents and met Pinkas-Arad, who was over 30 at the time, at lectures he gave to the group. The two underwent and passed a polygraph test.

Pinkas-Arad serves as a Tel Aviv city council member in charge of the issues concerning the LGBTQ+ community and was at the center of the battle in the High Court of Justice to make surrogacy for same-sex couples and single fathers legal.

"He is considered an authority in the community and a key activist on LGBTQ+ rights. Needless to say, we looked up to him and were strengthened by him and I can personally say that I was even turned on by him," said Y. to Ynet. "After the IGY meeting, we all went to eat pizza and Etai joined us. Everything was very friendly. I do not remember the exact circumstances but somehow we exchanged phones and kept corresponding."

Shortly afterwards, Pinkas-Arad asked Y. to meet and the two met for coffee and then went to his office. Pinkas-Arad's assistant was present in the office at the time of the meeting. Y. told Ynet that after a short amount of time, the two went down in the elevator to the parking lot and that Pinkas-Arad asked if he could kiss him, with Y. replying affirmatively.

Members of the LGBT community and supporters participate in a demonstration against a Knesset bill amendment denying surrogacy for same-sex couples, in Tel Aviv on July 22, 2018. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Pinkas-Arad then suggested that they go to his parents house, as they were abroad. Y. said that during the ride to the house, Pinkas-Arad crossed the line. "He put his hand in my pants and touched my penis. When we got to the apartment we had sex there. He did so without a condom and without asking me. Then he drove me to some point and from there I took a shared taxi home and since then we have had no contact other than a few Facebook messages."

According to Ynet, Y. was sure at the time that this was a one-time incident that had occurred only to him, but then he spoke to his friend in IGY, A., and realized that the same thing had happened to him.

"In my innocence then I thought I was the only one and that I was special," said Y. to Ynet., "I did not know it was a pattern. And I certainly did not think he was doing the same thing with my friend from the same group."

"One of the serious things to me is the fact that this 'hunt' of his was done under the auspices of IGY encounters with youth in the most sensitive situations," said Y. "And it is very likely that it did not come up because it was every time individual people in different groups in the country who do not communicate with each other. The 'luck' is that I knew A. and it turned out that we cross-referenced versions."

A. stated that Pinkas-Arad came to speak to the IGY group as a young man with a rich background and family life. "He told us about his life and that he did military service and also progressed at work and was in a relationship with a partner. It was the first time I had met a gay man with a family life."

"Thanks to him I believed it was possible. He was really a role model for me. At the end of the session he suggested I take his phone and talk so he could help me promote content in the high school I attended," said A. to Ynet.

A. added that Pinkas-Arad told him that he was in an open-relationship and their conversations began to slide towards sexual matters.

"The correspondence slowly shifted to some sexual content," said A. "He aimed there. I did not think in that direction at all. I never thought it could or should go in that direction. But as soon as it came I was a little excited. I got excited and impressed."

"At the meet-up itself he was very respectful, but during the act he did things without asking and I, out of admiration for him and being frozen, was unable to respond or resist. On the one hand I enjoyed, on the other hand I felt really bad with the situation. He also acted in other meetings between us without asking me, and did not use a condom."

"He told us he's a family man with a spouse and everything. He knew I was in high school. There's no way to make it look nice," said A. "At the meeting itself I did not say 'no' clearly, but I believe that a person of his age understands that there is something here that is inappropriate. On the one hand it was fun, on the other hand I felt uncomfortable with the situation and I feel disrespected. For his part, he can draw that there was consent, but again, this is a 17-year-old boy. One has to understand the relationship of power. This is not getting to know each other on an app. This is being getting to know each other in a youth organization."

"You do not come to a youth organization and take phone numbers from two different youth in order to create sexual encounters with both of them," said A. "I asked for help about something in high school, how to take it from there to something sexual - God knows. And he's a very smart guy. He knows how to do the mental manipulation of 'you did not say no'. This is the biggest psychological difficulty."

A. added that he waited so long to report the incident because of Arad-Pinkas's stature in the LGBTQ+ community.

Both A. and Y. stressed to Ynet that they believed that if they had approached IGY staff about the incidents, the issue would have been addressed.

"The meetings that took place at IGY helped me understand my sexual identity, and the organization's activities are praiseworthy," said A. "We do not want the organization to be harmed and as a result parents of LGBTQ+ boys and girls will not send their children to this very important activity."

In response to the report, Etai-Pinkas told Ynet that he did not remember the exact details of the incidents, as they had happened over a decade ago.

"It is necessary for a sexual encounter to be consensual and respectful, certainly if it is a matter of young partners, even if above the age of consent as in the case in question," said Pinkas-Arad to Ynet. "But in life itself, it happens that a sexual encounter, in all communities, ends so that one of the parties remembers the encounter as disappointing and unpleasant."

Pinkas-Arad added that he was "very sorry" for the incidents, adding "It is important for me to emphasize that I have never been active in IGY and have not mentored teenagers and have only been invited a few times to lecture. And as mentioned, quite a few years have passed since the cases described, and where I am today, I remind myself that where there is doubt there should be no doubt."

On Monday, KAN news reported that Uchovsky, the president of IGY, had been accused by a number of men of sexually assaulting them. Uchovsky responded to the report by resigning from his position in IGY and apologized to the men affected. Israel Police are examining the reports.

"He didn't communicate like a human, he communicated like a forceful animal," said A., the main witness in the KAN investigation. "More than five times he tried to turn me over by force, to penetrate me with his fingers, to touch [me], to get in any way possible to that area."

A. said he told Uchovsky to stop, saying "These were very decisive words: 'Enough, it's not pleasant, let's stop it.' There were very unambiguous things."

In an Instagram post on Tuesday afternoon, Uchovsky stated that he was always the first to demand that public figures accused of misconduct respond to the allegations and examine themselves and not hide or entrench themselves.

"Everything that I demanded of others, applies to me as well, also then and also now. I too, am a person like any other," wrote Uchovsky. "I am not free of mistakes or inclinations and I am not clean of errors."

Michal Rabinovich, the KAN reporter who carried out the investigative report, revealed a number of additional details about the investigation to Golan Yochpaz and Anat Davidov on 103FM radio on Tuesday, saying that Uchovsky was almost twice as old as A.

IGY responded to the reports about Uchovsky and Pinkas-Arad on Wednesday, writing on Facebook, "The last few days have been hard and painful. We strongly condemn any behavior of the kind of incidents that have been exposed in recent days and condemn any expression of sexual violence, certainly when it harms our youth and young adults."

"IGY is meant to be a safe space for girls and boys, young men and women from the LGBTQ+ community," added the youth movement. "It is the basis of everything we do. And despite all our attempts to create safe spaces for you, these are also days that take us to think within. There is no room for confusion here and no room for gray space. No is no."

"If the members who experienced these events did not feel safe to come and talk until now - it means that the space was not safe enough - and that is on us," added IGY. The movement detailed a number of steps it has taken in recent years to help victims of sexual abuse and harassment, adding "We deal directly and unambiguously with every complaint that comes to us and still - we know that we have many more lights to turn on and stables to clean. But it's not enough, it's never enough."

All of IGY's educational leadership will meet on Friday for a discussion and work on how to move forward and all the counselors in the movement will come in for talks and to process the recent events.

"We have been and will continue to be always a shoulder and ear for every complainant and we call on everyone who is hurt, who feels pain - to talk to us. We are with you," added IGY. "We all have a long way to go. As always we are with you in it together."

The Agudah - The Association for LGBTQ+ Equality in Israel responded to the Ynet report on Wednesday, saying on Facebook "The last few days show the strength of the members of the LGBTQ+ community who are taking a step forward, pulling back the curtain and shedding light on the dark corners of our community. Every step forward and such exposure pushes us forward to live in a safe, respectful space which recognizes and sanctifies consent and personal security."

"We believe, embrace and support all of the victims," added the Agudah. "We call on law enforcement authorities to investigate and clarify the complaints in depth."

"As those who struggle at all times for our right to live in a safe space, it is our duty to eradicate the sexual violence that also takes place among us and to break once and for all the bond of silence in the LGBTQ+ community," said the association, calling on anyone who has experienced sexual assault or harassment to contact support centers or hotlines.

"We have many challenges ahead," added the Agudah. "We should also make sure there are safe spaces in nightlife and dating sites and eradicate the phenomenon of abuse of authority and class in our community. This path should continue until clear lines of consent and security are defined for each and every one of us."