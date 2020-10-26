The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Liberman calls for probes of subs, sale of F-35s together

Lapid: Government preventing parents from working; Shaked bill would initiate elections

By GIL HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 26, 2020 15:13
WILL THE Submarine Affair eventually sink Netanyahu? (photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)
WILL THE Submarine Affair eventually sink Netanyahu?
(photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman called on Monday for a state commission of inquiry for both the Submarine Affair and the Israeli approval of the US sale of F35s to the United Arab Emirates.
"A serious state commission is needed to investigate the entire story, from beginning to end," Liberman told his Yisrael Beytenu faction meeting. "Either the prime minister or defense minister is lying, and it doesn't matter which one."
At his Yesh Atid-Telem faction meeting, opposition leader Yair Lapid mocked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for telling his cabinet that Israel lacks funding for capsules for first and second grades and the cabinet decision for first and second-graders to go back to school only three days a week.
"The children are losing their minds," Lapid said. "The parents can't work. What will a parent who needs to go back to work do? Tell their employer that they're only working three times a week? If Netanyahu doesn't have the money to fund schools for our children, how does he have the ability to fund a government of 36 ministers? The ability to fund a Minister for Water and a made-up minister for strengthening made-up communities? How does he have the money to pay for a plane for himself at a cost of a billion shekels? If you don't have the money, why do you keep transferring billions in political bribes to your coalition partners?"
Lapid said the current government is "the most wasteful and irresponsible government in the history of the State of Israel."
Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked proposed a bill on Monday to dissolve the 23rd Knesset and head to elections, but she would have to wait 45 days for her bill to come to a vote in the Knesset. Other opposition parties have such bills already ready for a vote immediately.



Tags Avigdor Liberman Yair Lapid dolphin submarine ayelet shaked F-35 Submarine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Sudan deal encourages other Arab states to follow suit - analysis By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Anti-Israel harassment is antisemitism, too By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef The haredim within Israel’s democratic society - analysis By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Micah Halpern Amid this year's hardships, tradition still triumphs By MICAH HALPERN
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Kanievsky's actions close to organized civil disobedience campaign By YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Most Read

1 Yair Netanyahu: The rise of the son
Yair Netanyahu makes a stormy appearance at Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, December 2018.
2 Hadassah hospital consulting with US medics on COVID treatment for Erekat
Palestinian Chief Negotiator Saeb Erekat meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (not pictured) in Amman, Jordan, September 6, 2020.
3 Anyone who thinks Trump is good for the Jews is a ‘freier’
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump makes an announcement about his treatment for COVID-19 in Washington last week. October 2020.
4 75% of US Jews voting for Biden in US presidential election
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed at start of the all virtual 2020 Democratic Convention hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020
5 20% of verified coronavirus patients did not develop immunity
Sheba Medical Center team at the Coronavirus isolation ward of Sheba Medical Center unit, in Ramat Gan, June 30, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by