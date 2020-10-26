Liberman calls for probes of subs, sale of F-35s together

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman called on Monday for a state commission of inquiry for both the Submarine Affair and the Israeli approval of the US sale of F35s to the United Arab Emirates."A serious state commission is needed to investigate the entire story, from beginning to end," Liberman told his Yisrael Beytenu faction meeting. "Either the prime minister or defense minister is lying, and it doesn't matter which one." At his Yesh Atid-Telem faction meeting, opposition leader Yair Lapid mocked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for telling his cabinet that Israel lacks funding for capsules for first and second grades and the cabinet decision for first and second-graders to go back to school only three days a week. "The children are losing their minds," Lapid said. "The parents can't work. What will a parent who needs to go back to work do? Tell their employer that they're only working three times a week? If Netanyahu doesn't have the money to fund schools for our children, how does he have the ability to fund a government of 36 ministers? The ability to fund a Minister for Water and a made-up minister for strengthening made-up communities? How does he have the money to pay for a plane for himself at a cost of a billion shekels? If you don't have the money, why do you keep transferring billions in political bribes to your coalition partners?"Lapid said the current government is "the most wasteful and irresponsible government in the history of the State of Israel."Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked proposed a bill on Monday to dissolve the 23rd Knesset and head to elections, but she would have to wait 45 days for her bill to come to a vote in the Knesset. Other opposition parties have such bills already ready for a vote immediately.