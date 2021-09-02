Liberman presents budget in Knesset meeting for first vote

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman presented the budget in a Knesset meeting on Thursday.

"This is a day of celebration," he said. "After three-and-a-half years, this is the first time that this house is holding a debate on the budget. Three-and-a-half years without a real debate on the state budget is ridiculous. I have been sitting in this house for years, and I don't remember a time like this. The budget is the country's priority. This debate today symbolizes the end of the era of tyranny and a return to normalcy. It's proof that the government is working and the coalition is working."

This is the first reading of the budget proposal on which the Knesset will vote.

Prior to the meeting, on Thursday morning, an agreement was reached concerning the budget for women in retirement, while at the same time agreements were made on the subject of agriculture that would lower the price of produce while also supporting the farmers.

The debate on eggs is expected to continue for the next three months separate from the reforms.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz tweeted about the agreements for the agriculture reforms, saying: "We promised, and we delivered - We won't give up on Israeli agriculture. Last night, Deputy Minister Shoster and I met with Agriculture Minister forer and discussed the planned reform. I am happy that our fair fight succeeded, and that part of the reform will be debated separate from the Arrangements Act. We will continue to work together in order to strengthen the farmers and lower prices. It's our duty."