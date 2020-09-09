The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Likud, Blue and White renew battle over rule of law

Nissenkorn and Levin sparred over allegations that the police and prosecution purposely covered up alleged internal wrongdoing by police involved in investigating Netanyahu's cases.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
SEPTEMBER 9, 2020 18:04
Tension was evident between Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the opening of the Knesset’s new session on April 30 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Tension was evident between Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the opening of the Knesset’s new session on April 30
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz’s Blue and White reignited their fight over legal issues Wednesday in the Knesset plenum.
Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn (Blue and White) and Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin sparred over allegations that the police and prosecution purposely covered up alleged internal wrongdoing by police involved in investigating Netanyahu's cases.
Nissenkorn protested Levin’s support for a commission of inquiry to investigate the prosecution. He said there was no chance of such a proposal passing, because Blue and White would block it.
“Forming a commission of inquiry to probe the prosecution would be burning bridges,” Nissenkorn said. “You need to decide whether you are our partners or in a continuing conflict.  maintaining the rule of law is the heart of what Blue and White believes in.”
 Levin responded: “Partnership goes both ways. Defending prosecutors who commit crimes is the opposite of maintaining the rule of law. You should be the first one asking for such a probe.”
Yamina MK Bezalel Smotrich  announced on Wednesday morning that next Wednesday he would bring his proposal to probe conflicts of interest among the attorney-general, prosecutors and  Supreme Court judges to a vote in the plenum. When Likud MKs broke coalition discipline and supported a similar bill by Smotrich two months ago, it started a major fight between Likud and Blue and White.
Levin told The Jerusalem Post that he would encourage the Likud to support the proposal.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Likud Yariv Levin Blue and White Avi Nissenkorn
