Likud mulling killing Knesset Aliyah, Diaspora Committee

The Likud has decided to abolish the Knesset's Aliyah , Absorption and Diaspora Committee and to merge it with another Knesset committee run by a member of the haredi (ulta-Orthodox) United Torah Judaism party, sources in the Knesset said Monday, confirming a story originally run on the Makor Rishon website.

While the decision is not final, the Likud's goal is to make room for a new committee on helping small and medium-size businesses by merging the Aliyah, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs Committee with the Public Petitions Committee, which UTJ is expected to give on Monday to MK Yisrael Eichler.

A Likud MK who was not appointed as a minister would head the new committee and receive that platform as a consolation prize. One option for the chairmanship is former Jerusalem mayor Nir Barkat, who had been expected to receive a portfolio.

Former Aliyah, Absorption and Diaspora Committee chairman Yoel Razvozov (Yesh Atid) said many matters of religion and state are dealt with by the committee and would not be if it controlled by a haredi chairman. He said there would not be proper oversight over the Immigrant Absorption Ministry

"This is a terrible mistake," Razvozov said. "The Likud and its coalition continue to destroy the Knesset."

Razvozov said he would ask new Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin to overturn the decision.

Likud faction chairman Mikki Zohar downplayed the report.

"It is complete nonsense," he said. "All we are doing is considering adding public petitions to the Absorption Committee. This would only strengthen the committee."