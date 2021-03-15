Likud, New Hope activists brawl at Jerusalem’s Mahane Yehuda market

Likud supporters and New Hope activists began pushing and shouting at one another at Jerusalem’s Mahane Yehuda market on Sunday evening, when Jerusalem city council member and number 13 on the New Hope party list Ofer Berkovitch visited the shuk with party leader Gideon Sa'ar.
מועמד תקווה חדשה עופר ברקוביץ' הותקף במהלך סיור בשוק מחנה יהודה בירושלים | תיעוד@shemeshmicha pic.twitter.com/G7500vHKEz— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) March 14, 2021
“Only Bibi!” shouted Likud supporters as they gathered around the delegation and shoved Berkovitch, a video tweeted by Kan news showed.
The iconic market is a favorite spot for politicians who wish to show how close they are to the Israeli people and is often visited by them to gain public favor while campaigning.
The attack arrives at the heels of other events where openly anti-Likud Israelis were assaulted or harassed by others.
Black Flag protesters report assaults, threats and verbal abuse almost every weekend. Even Israelis who express their views on social media can find themselves targeted by social media pundits who may, or may not, have connections to the ruling party. While Israel is still a democracy, the constant attacks promote the feeling that only one party allegedly “really speaks for the country” and the others are somehow “not Kosher.”
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu himself described the March elections as a chance to form a right-wing government without all the “sickness,” meaning his own coalition partners Blue and White, hinting that to support any party but Likud would be an “unhealthy” thing to do.
Transportation Minister Miri Regev went so far as to say that anyone who does not vote for Likud is an “ingrate.”