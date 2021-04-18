The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Likud sends support to anti-Islam Wilders while courting Islamists at home

By LAHAV HARKOV  
APRIL 18, 2021 18:32
Far right dutch politician Geert Wilders of the antiimmigration Freedom (PVV) Party arrives at a PVV rally after the European Parliament elections. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Likud has sent a letter of support to Dutch anti-Muslim politician Geert Wilders, even while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may need the support of the Islamist party Ra’am to remain in office.
Michael Kleiner, president of the party’s court, and Eli Vered Hazan, Likud’s director of foreign affairs, sent a letter to Wilders last week commending his “courageous campaign.”
“Being attacked so vehemently by your rivals and yet staying such a substantial force in your parliament is an astonishing achievement,” the letter reads. “May it also serve your party as a springboard for the future.”
Kleiner and Hazan signed the letter as Wilder’s “devoted friends and followers.”
Wilders tweeted his thanks in Hebrew and English response, and said he would like to visit Israel later this year.
The letter to Wilders was dated April 12, the same day on which the Dutch lawmaker tweeted: “Stop Islam. Stop Ramadan. Freedom. No Islam.”
The tweet featured a video that said “Islam does not belong in the Netherlands.”
Wilders has built a career on opposing Islam in the Netherlands. He has compared Islam to Nazism and the Koran to Mein Kampf, seeking to have it banned.
Kleiner said on Sunday that he was not aware of the video against Ramadan.
“We have had ties with [Wilders] for many years, and we congratulated him on his achievement in the election,” Kleiner said. “He’s a friend of Israel who supports all pro-Israel initiatives in the Dutch parliament and supports our right to the Land of Israel.”
Kleiner said that the only area in which he totally agrees with Wilders is on Israel, and that he’s not endorsing the Dutch politician broadly.
“If he says he’s against celebrating Ramadan, then I disagree with him,” Kleiner said. “I’m for freedom of religion. Everyone should be able to celebrate their holidays, in Israel and in Europe.”
The Likud court president also said that he praises Ra’am for being willing to sit in or support a governing coalition based on agreements on civil matters.
Netanyahu is in negotiations to form another government, and considered forming a minority coalition with outside support from Ra’am. However, the Religious Zionist Party that is in Netanyahu’s bloc refuses to sit with the Islamist party.
Hazan said on Sunday that he disagrees with Wilders’ positions on Muslims, but that he too supports him for being pro-Israel.
“I don’t like his opinions against Muslims, but on the other hand, in Holland, a party rose called D66 that is pro-Palestinian, and Wilders supports Israel,” Hazan said. “This is our way of saying thanks.”
D66 came in second place in the Dutch general election last month, with 24 seats in the Netherlands’ House of Representatives. Wilder’s Party for Freedom received 17 seats.
Hazan noted that D66 leader Sigrid Kaag is married to a Palestinian, Anis al-Qaq, who was a deputy minister under Yasser Arafat and the Palestinian representative to Switzerland, according to Haaretz. Kaag is a former official for UNRWA, the UN’s agency for Palestinian refugees.
MK Ahmed Tibi (Joint List) shared the Likud’s letter on twitter, saying: “This is the same Likud led by Netanyahu who courted Arab votes and is still continuing. As we said...it’s temporary.”
Officials in the Muslim world responded angrily to Wilder’s anti-Ramadan tweet.
Pakistani President Imran Khan called for “Western governments who have outlawed any negative comment on the Holocaust to use the same standards to penalize those deliberately spreading their message of hate against Muslims by abusing our Prophet.”
The spokesman of Turkish President Recep Tayip Erdogan’s AK Party said Wilders has a “racist and fascist mind,” and that “enemies of Islam also hate migrants, poor people, needly people and foreigners.”



