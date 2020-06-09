The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Likud threatens elections if Gantz post nixed

Both Likud and Blue and White called on the court to rule as soon as possible.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JUNE 9, 2020 20:59
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz at the swearing in of the Knesset (photo credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY / POOL)
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz at the swearing in of the Knesset
(photo credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY / POOL)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud warned the High Court of Justice on Tuesday that if it disqualifies the Alternate Prime Minister Law that facilitated the formation of the government, elections would be initiated immediately.
The law created the post of alternate prime minister that is currently filled by Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and is set to shift to Netanyahu in November 2021.
In its response to a Movement for Quality Government petition asking for the bill’s disqualification, the Likud reminded the court that the coalition agreement guarantees elections if the High Court would overturn the bill. The response said that Likud and Blue and White had agreed on a series of bills and overturning any of them would upset that balance.
“Accepting the petition would almost certainly result in the unraveling of the agreements, decisions and compromises and force an additional election,” the Likud wrote the court.
Netanyahu’s party stressed that because the bill was passed as a basic law, the court had no authority to overturn it.
“This authority belongs solely to the nation, via its elected officials,” the Likud wrote.
Both Likud and Blue and White called on the court to rule as soon as possible.
In its petition, the Movement for Quality Government said the bill was illegal.
“It changes the basic structure of governments in Israel,” the movement wrote. “Prime Minister Netanyahu is misusing the laws passed to avoid prosecution, while Gantz is misusing the laws because of his lack of trust in Netanyahu.”


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Elections Likud Blue and White
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Put on a mask to prevent a second COVID-19 wave By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sarah N. Stern Iran’s presence from Lebanon's Beirut to Venezuela's Caracas By SARAH N. STERN
Amotz Asa-El Who really torched America - Trump or the rioters? By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Alan Dershowitz Exploiting the Floyd protests to demonize Israel By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Emily Schrader Hijacking the cause of George Floyd US protests By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
3 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
4 DNA analysis of Dead Sea Scrolls unveils their once secret origin
Jeramiah Scroll
5 Asteroid the size of Empire State Building "nears" earth this weekend
Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by