The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Likud to activists: Tell surveys you will vote for Blue and White

The Likud campaign message to its supporters is to tell surveys they mean to vote for Blue and White leader Benny Gantz. The goal? To keep him in the race and get left-leaning votes tossed out.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 13, 2021 00:46
SUPPORTERS OF Defense Minister Benny Gantz rally outside his home in Rosh Ha’ayin on Tuesday. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
SUPPORTERS OF Defense Minister Benny Gantz rally outside his home in Rosh Ha’ayin on Tuesday.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Likud campaign heads passed the word down to activists on the ground, if asked, to tell surveys you mean to vote for Blue and White, Channel 12 news reported on Friday evening.
The reason is that should the vote count after the upcoming elections show Blue and White did not pass the electoral threshold, tens of thousands of votes would be wasted. Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu is likely to benefit from the removal of his current coalition partner, Defense Minister Benny Gantz. 
The report suggested that these efforts are meant to feed Gantz’s hope of being reelected to the Knesset and indeed, most published polls predict Blue and White would get between four to five mandates. Similar efforts to present surveys with misleading information were noted on social media as well. 
Gantz himself warned that, should his party not pass the electoral threshold, Netanyahu would be able to carry out a series of possible steps such as promoting a so-called French Law which would protect a serving prime minister from being indicted of any wrong doing while in office. While such a measure exists in France, the immunity is only valid while the person serves in office. He or she may be indicted when their term is up. 
Netanyahu denied he means to pass such legislation himself but refused to say if he would object to it should another minister or MK present it. Netanyahu is facing a trial for alleged corruption and breach of trust. 
The report claimed Likud supporters debated if they should also pretend to vote for Meretz to offer its leaders the same false security of passing the electoral threshold but decided against it. 
A public letter penned by former IDF officers who served with him asked Gantz to resign to allow the left-leaning block to run under a new leader. Which he refused to do. 


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Elections Meretz
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel in danger by a lack of budget

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel Elections: Netanyahu is sounding the alarm once again

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Ehud Olmert

Netanyahu's anti-Iran campaign is Israel's greatest failure - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT

My Word: Herbert Haberberg’s story and Jewish history

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Israel Elections: Voters are weary, not stupid - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

COVID-19 vaccination: 73 cases of facial paralysis, 7 anaphylactic shock

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by