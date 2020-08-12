List of quarantine-free countries to be revealed on Thursday

Israelis are expected to find out at 4 p.m. on Thursday which countries they will be able to travel and return from without entering quarantine. The Health, Transportation, Foreign and Tourism ministries are expected to make a joint statement. Israel traveling to at least some Greek islands without the need to isolate there.Dendias is expected to visit the country on Thursday to meet with Ashkeanzi and the subject will be at the top of their agenda. The details of where and how the visits might work will be hammered out at the meeting and the Post learned that Ashkenazi is “optimistic” and “hopeful” that a deal will be struck on Wednesday. “Earlier in the summer, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met in Israel and determined that flights to Greece and Cyprus from Israel would resume on August 1. However, as the number of sick people in Israel increased, the decision was delayed. Recall, most European countries still refuse to admit Israelis because of the Jewish State’s high rate of infection.On Wednesday, the Health Ministry reported that 1,804 people were diagnosed with coronavirus the day before, plus another 1,003 between midnight and press time, among them 369 in serious condition. Some 13 people died on Wednesday, bringing the country’s death toll to 639 at press time. Netanyahu held a discussion with Education Minister Yoav Gallant, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, Finance Minister Israel Katz and head of the National Security Council Meir Ben-Shabbat on Wednesday to review the details of a plan to open schools on Sept. 1.“We are doing everything so that the school year opens on September 1,” Netanyahu said. “That is the target date; it will not change.”While parents and students are likely eagerly awaiting the year and a return to routine, albeit in the shadow of coronavirus, Teachers’ Union head Yaffa Ben-David continues to push back.“Everyone wants the school year to open as normal, but for that to happen, several problems need to be solved,” N12 reported that Ben-David said Wednesday. She said that the time has come to solve an ongoing labor dispute between the union and the Finance Ministry. The dispute centers on three issues: How to handle teachers at-risk during the coronavirus crisis, pension conditions and sick days for teaching staff. Finally, coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu visited Bnei Brak and Jerusalem on Wednesday, areas with high rates of infection, to help them battle the spread of the virus. The visits are part of his “traffic light” program that is meant to support and empower local authorities to handle the coronavirus in their communities.Gamzu said that Jerusalem is the most complex city in Israel, whose coronavirus crisis exacerbated by the regular protests on Balfour St. against the prime minister.“There are quite a few challenges in the city and there is also the burden of the demonstrations, which add to the spread of the virus,” Gamzu said.Of the 3,767 residents with the virus in the city, more than 2,000 are residents of the eastern part of the city, Gamzu said. “The figures have a number of explanations,” Mayor Moshe Lion responded, “prayers in the Temple Mount, weddings and other mass gatherings [among the ultra-Orthodox].”Some 1,747 people were diagnosed with coronavirus in the last week. There are currently some 600 sick Jerusalemites isolated in a state-run coronavirus hotel. The rest are being isolated and treated in hospitals or at home.Professional discussions were expected to continue until late night on Wednesday and resume again Thursday. The goal is to partially open the skies by August 16.The director-general of the Transportation Ministry, Ofer Malka, told the Knesset’s Economic Affairs Committee that his ministry had submitted an updated list of countries to the Health Minister from which to allow Israelis to return without isolation, but it had not been approved or finalized. He said most of the countries were green, though some were red with lower levels of morbidity.Among the countries expected to be on the list: Austria, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, Georgia, Germany, a few Greek islands, Hungary, Jordan, Latvia and Lithuania.And what about isolation in the countries in which Israelis would be arriving? The Jerusalem Post confirmed that Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias held a phone conversation Wednesday to discuss the option for