The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

List of quarantine-free countries to be revealed on Thursday

FM Ashkenazi to meet with Greek FM in hope of striking travel deal, meanwhile the death toll in Israel climbs to nearly 640.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 12, 2020 21:24
Interior of a passenger airplane (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Interior of a passenger airplane
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Israelis are expected to find out at 4 p.m. on Thursday which countries they will be able to travel and return from without entering quarantine.
The Health, Transportation, Foreign and Tourism ministries are expected to make a joint statement.
Professional discussions were expected to continue until late night on Wednesday and resume again Thursday. The goal is to partially open the skies by August 16.
The director-general of the Transportation Ministry, Ofer Malka, told the Knesset’s Economic Affairs Committee that his ministry had submitted an updated list of countries to the Health Minister from which to allow Israelis to return without isolation, but it had not been approved or finalized. He said most of the countries were green, though some were red with lower levels of morbidity.
Among the countries expected to be on the list: Austria, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, Georgia, Germany, a few Greek islands, Hungary, Jordan, Latvia and Lithuania.
And what about isolation in the countries in which Israelis would be arriving?
The Jerusalem Post confirmed that Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias held a phone conversation Wednesday to discuss the option for Israel traveling to at least some Greek islands without the need to isolate there.
Dendias is expected to visit the country on Thursday to meet with Ashkeanzi and the subject will be at the top of their agenda. The details of where and how the visits might work will be hammered out at the meeting and the Post learned that Ashkenazi is “optimistic” and “hopeful” that a deal will be struck on Wednesday. “
Earlier in the summer, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met in Israel and determined that flights to Greece and Cyprus from Israel would resume on August 1. However, as the number of sick people in Israel increased, the decision was delayed.
Recall, most European countries still refuse to admit Israelis because of the Jewish State’s high rate of infection.
On Wednesday, the Health Ministry reported that 1,804 people were diagnosed with coronavirus the day before, plus another 1,003 between midnight and press time, among them 369 in serious condition. Some 13 people died on Wednesday, bringing the country’s death toll to 639 at press time.
Netanyahu held a discussion with Education Minister Yoav Gallant, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, Finance Minister Israel Katz and head of the National Security Council Meir Ben-Shabbat on Wednesday to review the details of a plan to open schools on Sept. 1.
“We are doing everything so that the school year opens on September 1,” Netanyahu said. “That is the target date; it will not change.”
While parents and students are likely eagerly awaiting the year and a return to routine, albeit in the shadow of coronavirus, Teachers’ Union head Yaffa Ben-David continues to push back.
“Everyone wants the school year to open as normal, but for that to happen, several problems need to be solved,” N12 reported that Ben-David said Wednesday. She said that the time has come to solve an ongoing labor dispute between the union and the Finance Ministry.
The dispute centers on three issues: How to handle teachers at-risk during the coronavirus crisis, pension conditions and sick days for teaching staff. 
Finally, coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu visited Bnei Brak and Jerusalem on Wednesday, areas with high rates of infection, to help them battle the spread of the virus. The visits are part of his “traffic light” program that is meant to support and empower local authorities to handle the coronavirus in their communities.
Gamzu said that Jerusalem is the most complex city in Israel, whose coronavirus crisis exacerbated by the regular protests on Balfour St. against the prime minister.
“There are quite a few challenges in the city and there is also the burden of the demonstrations, which add to the spread of the virus,” Gamzu said.
Of the 3,767 residents with the virus in the city, more than 2,000 are residents of the eastern part of the city, Gamzu said.
“The figures have a number of explanations,” Mayor Moshe Lion responded, “prayers in the Temple Mount, weddings and other mass gatherings [among the ultra-Orthodox].”
Some 1,747 people were diagnosed with coronavirus in the last week. There are currently some 600 sick Jerusalemites isolated in a state-run coronavirus hotel. The rest are being isolated and treated in hospitals or at home.


Tags travel israel quarantine Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The Democrats are sending mixed messages to Jerusalem By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Netanyahu's budget maneuvers - economically absurd, socially mad By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Shmuley Boteach Coronavirus lockdown is denying people the chance to mourn properly By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Emily Schrader Ignorance on Zionism leads to antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Yohanan Plesner Amid protests, Israel needs a full-time police commissioner By YOHANAN PLESNER

Most Read

1 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
2 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
3 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
4 Hezbollah stockpiled chemical behind Beirut blast in London and Germany
Lebanese soldiers stand outside American University of Beirut (AUB) medical centre following an explosion in Beirut
5 NYT reveals origin of ammonium nitrate that caused Beirut blast - report
The Beirut Port after Tuesday’s explosion that killed at least 157 and wounded more than 5,000
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by