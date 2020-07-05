L’Oréal Israel promotes sustainability revolution

As part of the L’Oréal Group’s new global program, “L’Oréal for the Future,” to provide a response to the world’s environmental and social challenges, L’Oréal Israel has launched a new brand that they say symbolizes environmental and social values.



Garnier Bio – an organic skincare brand, based on elements originating from nature, based on vegan formulae, which do not contain elements derived from animals. It has an organic certification label, recyclable packaging manufactured from recycled materials, and the components are organically grown and under fair trade standards. The brand is innovative in providing an answer in the field of organic facial care, at accessible prices that are similar to European prices, and with broad distribution, which includes a wide range of facial skin products (anti-aging cream, moisturizer, eye cream, facial cleansing gel and micellar water).

"L'Oréal's sustainability revolution has entered a new era," said Eli Sagiv, CEO of L'Oréal Israel. "L'Oréal is greatly accelerating its efforts so that we can all live in a better world. We're doing this through our business activities and our contributions to society in general. With 'L'Oréal for the Future' we're beginning a new 10-year journey, in which we're taking upon ourselves ambitious commitments established by scientists, including in Israel. As a beauty industry leader, it is our job to contribute to a viable and sustainable company and to set a high standard – but we know that we cannot do it alone. We need more companies to join us, so we intend to harness our partners, suppliers, consumers and all our stakeholders for this important task."

Among the goals of the new sustainability program: By 2025, all L’Oréal sites will be carbon neutral, energy efficient and use 100% renewable energy; By 2030, 100% of the plastic used in L’Oréal products’ packaging will be from recycled or bio-based sources; By 2030, L’Oreal will reduce by 50% all of its greenhouse gas emissions, per ton per product, compared to 2016.