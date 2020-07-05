The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

L’Oréal Israel promotes sustainability revolution

The brand is innovative in providing an answer in the field of organic facial care, at accessible prices that are similar to European prices.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 5, 2020 22:16
L’Oréal's sustainable skin care products. (photo credit: Courtesy)
L’Oréal's sustainable skin care products.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
As part of the L’Oréal Group’s new global program, “L’Oréal for the Future,” to provide a response to the world’s environmental and social challenges, L’Oréal Israel has launched a new brand that they say symbolizes environmental and social values.

Garnier Bio – an organic skincare brand, based on elements originating from nature, based on vegan formulae, which do not contain elements derived from animals. It has an organic certification label, recyclable packaging manufactured from recycled materials, and the components are organically grown and under fair trade standards.
The brand is innovative in providing an answer in the field of organic facial care, at accessible prices that are similar to European prices, and with broad distribution, which includes a wide range of facial skin products (anti-aging cream, moisturizer, eye cream, facial cleansing gel and micellar water). 
“L’Oréal’s sustainability revolution has entered a new era,” said Eli Sagiv, CEO of L’Oréal Israel. “L’Oréal is greatly accelerating its efforts so that we can all live in a better world. We’re doing this through our business activities and our contributions to society in general. With ‘L’Oréal for the Future’ we’re beginning a new 10-year journey, in which we’re taking upon ourselves ambitious commitments established by scientists, including in Israel.
As a beauty industry leader, it is our job to contribute to a viable and sustainable company and to set a high standard – but we know that we cannot do it alone. We need more companies to join us, so we intend to harness our partners, suppliers, consumers and all our stakeholders for this important task.”
Among the goals of the new sustainability program: By 2025, all L’Oréal sites will be carbon neutral, energy efficient and use 100% renewable energy; By 2030, 100% of the plastic used in L’Oréal products’ packaging will be from recycled or bio-based sources; By 2030, L’Oreal will reduce by 50% all of its greenhouse gas emissions, per ton per product, compared to 2016. 


Tags Israel make up product review
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ayman Odeh chose to show solidarity with a terrorist - editorial By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ministerial disconnect from Israeli society - Analysis By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: With or without sovereignty By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Israel is becoming a fascist country By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum It's time to give Netanyahu, Trump a break and benefit of the doubt By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 What took place at the Iranian Natanz nuclear facility?
A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, Iran
3 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
4 El Al working to resume activity after canceling flights
El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
5 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by