'Low Emission Zone' helps reduce air pollution in Haifa

Over the past two years, since the introduction of a a "Low Emission Zone" in the city, which forbids the entrance of Diesel powered vehicles into the town hall.

By OMRI RON  
AUGUST 27, 2020 04:59
A 24% reduction in pollution has taken place in Haifa over the past year with a total of a 34% decrease following the introduction of a "Low Emission Zone" to the city two years ago, according to a report by the Environmental Protection Ministry .
Over the past two years, since the introduction of a "Low Emission Zone" in the city, which forbids the entrance of diesel powered vehicles into the town hall area of the city unless they have a filter installed on them.
This was examined by Dr. Dmitry Tartakovsky, who performed tests using the Environmental Protection Ministry air monitoring facility, to monitor typical pollutants associated with cars, to see the difference before and after the addition of the "Low Emission Zone" into the city. This data used came from monitoring stations in the area responsible for tracking the levels of Black Carbon, NOx and PM2.5 particles.
Black Carbon is typical of diesel based cars and can be prevented by installing a filter. While a standard has yet to be put in place for these filters, the monitoring standards match those in the rest of the western world and the pollution trends match those seen in other cities across the world.
This "Low Emission Zone" includes letting in 25 electric buses into service, operating a communal electrical vehicle as well as subsidizing many other service vehicles such as garbage trucks and installing filters in Diesel powered cars.
"The citizens of Haifa deserve clean air - today, as a result of green transportation and the clearing of oil refineries," said Environmental Protection Minister, Gila Gamliel. "In Israel about 1,100 people die as a result if air pollution caused by vehicles. The data we've gathered proves the Environmental Protection Ministry's position which sees 'Low Emission Zones' as an effective method to improve the quality of life within cities,"
"We call on the other cities in Israel to join Haifa and Jerusalem and hundreds of cities across Europe and declare Low Emission Zones in their area," Gamliel continued. "That way, no extra emissions will come from old vehicles near population centers. We intend to support other cities which will embrace this model and take care of their citizens,"
Haifa has one of the largest concentrations of air pollution in Israel and this plan by the Environmental Protection Ministry is meant to remedy this problem.



