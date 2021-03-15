Lower no more; Galilee Municipality seeks new name

The Lower Galilee Municipality began requesting residents to come up with a new name for it after studies showed only 23% feel the current name is meaningful to them. The pitches must contain an explanation and special local elections will be held in May to decide on what it should be.
While the term Lower Galilee is a geographical one and not meant in any way to indicate it is “lesser” the municipality believes that what was good for the city of Nazaerth-Elit, which became Nof HaGalil, or Local Council Sedot Dan (formally Emek Lod) or Emek HaMaayanot (Springs Valley, formally Beit Shean valley local council) will also be good for it.
There are 18 towns within the municipality and the name Galilee is meant to stay after the rebranding.While only residents can vote, anyone can offer a new name in this link (in Hebrew) here.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}