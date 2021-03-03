Lucy Aharish and Tsahi Halevi welcome baby boy

The website Pnai Plus published photos during the day of the couple entering the hospital and later reported that Aharish gave birth to a son. They announced her pregnancy last September.

Ever since, they have found themselves the focus of intense scrutiny. In the summer of 2019, when Halevi’s movie, the comedy Mossad, had its premiere, people noticed that Aharish was wearing a loose-fitting dress that many thought might be concealing a pregnancy. Aharish, 39, addressed those rumors on Facebook, stating that she was not pregnant. She wrote that she has had two miscarriages in the past year and hoped fervently for a successful pregnancy.Although she is slender, she said the reason her stomach was not flat is because of an operation she had at 13 to remove an ovary.She also noted that while so many had been against their marriage, now everyone seemed to want to see her pregnant. “It’s come to a situation where I’ve had to deny again and again that I’m pregnant, which is absurd! Get out of my womb!” she wrote in 2019.