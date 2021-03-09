Fonsi, known for his record-breaking hit "Despacito", stars with Scherzinger in the music video that shows the duo in a number of locations around the world, a reference to the Playtika game "Bingo Blitz" which encourages users to "discover the world."

Over a million users around the world play "Bingo Blitz," making it the most popular free mobile game in the world in 2021.

The clip was directed by Roi Raz, who has also directed a number of Israel's most widely viewed clips on YouTube

"I was happy to take part in the project and was given the opportunity to leave my artistic imprint. Without a doubt, now more than ever, we need bouncy and joyful music," said Fonsi on set.

"I shot a lot of clips in my life, but this was an experience on a different level, Fonsi just made the whole project easy and fun for me," added Scherzinger. "I immediately connected to the song and the campaign that evoked in me pleasant past memories of fun bingo nights with my family."

The chorus of "She's BINGO" may be familiar to some as it was taken from the 1979 disco hit "D.I.S.C.O." by the French-pop duo Ottawan.

"Beyond an innovative campaign with a wide impact, we managed, first and foremost, to breathe life into a nostalgic song and produce a new song that over time will become the next classic," said Dudu Dahan, administrator of the "Bingo Blitz" game. "The song manages to create a connection between generations, through a combination of nostalgia and contemporary, in accordance with our marketing concept, and our desire to appeal to adults and young people alike, through creative and diverse content that is constantly renewed."

Playtika , founded in 2010, is one of the leading mobile game companies in the world, with over 35 million users. The company owns over 15 games, five of which lead their categories.

