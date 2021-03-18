The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ma’agalim Conference discusses education in today’s changing reality

The conference focused on several perennially important topics which have assumed even greater importance over the past year.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
MARCH 18, 2021 09:28
Leading educators discuss issues that concern today's youth at Ma'agalim Conference (photo credit: YAARIT YAIR)
Leading educators discuss issues that concern today's youth at Ma'agalim Conference
(photo credit: YAARIT YAIR)
Leading educators, business leaders, and elected officials gathered at a virtual conference Wednesday to discuss issues that concern today’s youth and influence their lives. The conference, ‘Education in a Changing Reality,’ was sponsored by Ma’agalim, a national educational non-profit organization that empowers 11th and 12th-grade at-risk youth from Israel’s geographical and social peripheries and helps them undergo a process of personal growth.
The conference focused on several perennially important topics which have assumed even greater importance over the past year, including the impact that socioeconomic background has a predictor of future success, how the easing of regulations for drug uses affects teens, and if a matriculation certificate (Teudat Bagrut) is necessary for all students.
President Reuven Rivlin opened the conference, saying, “We will need to work very hard for many years to bridge this missing year of education, and heal the gaps and damage that has been done to our resilience.” Rivlin praised Ma’agalim as an organization that recognizes the importance of bridging gaps, provides resources for all Israeli youth, helps them complete their high school education and embark on meaningful army service.
Interviews with leading personalities – including Miriam Peretz, MK and Minister of Education Yoav Galant, businessman Rami Levy, former education minister Gideon Saar, former education minister Rabbi Shai Piron, MK Yifat Shasha Biton, and former defense minister Naftali Bennett – were screened at the conference. In addition, ‘Ted Talk’ speeches were delivered by former justice minister MK Ayelet Shaked, and Michal Cohen, CEO of the Rashi Foundation. Retorno CEO Rabbi Eitan Eckstein, Mechurim L’Chaim (‘Addicted to Life’) CEO,  Tzur Raphael, and Ma’agalim teens participated in a panel focusing on the impact of the legalization of drug use on youth. Two other panel discussions dealt with the question of whether socioeconomic background predicts success in life and if the matriculation certificate is suitable for all students.
Assaf Weiss, Ma’agalim CEO, said: “This conference has been a great success because for the first time, instead of talking about the youth, we are talking to them. Instead of dealing with topics that seem important to us, we are dealing with what interests them. Instead of trying to adapt them to our education, we adapt education to their reality. This creates changes and influences youth. I hope that the issues discussed as well as the conclusions that came from the conference will help us all move forward, evolve and transform the formal and informal educational system.”


Tags education israel education Reuven Rivlin
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu must keep from politicizing the Mossad

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Israel Elections: Yair Lapid best choice for voters on the fence - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Biden must abandon negotiating with Iran, UNHRC, UNRWA - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Israel Elections: What will determine the election results?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
IDF Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaacov Ayish

Israel must partner with US in power competition with China - opinion

 By YAACOV AYISH

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
3

'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border
4

Stress and anxiety caused by smartphone use revealed in new TAU study

Close up of a man using mobile smart phone
5

Can artificial intelligence predict whether someone will die from COVID?

Artificial intelligence

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by