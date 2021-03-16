The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Ma’agalim to hold virtual conference on education in a changing world

Topics include determining if the matriculation certificate is necessary for all students; if socioeconomic background is an accurate predictor of future success and more.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
MARCH 16, 2021 10:44
Ma'agalim youth engaged in activities. (photo credit: YAARIT YAIR)
Ma'agalim youth engaged in activities.
(photo credit: YAARIT YAIR)
 On Wednesday, March 17, Ma’agalim, a national educational non-profit organization that empowers 11th and 12th-grade at-risk youth from the geographical and social peripheries of Israel and helps them undergo a process of personal growth, will be holding a unique, virtual conference in which leading experts will discuss education in today’s changing reality.
A partial listing of topics that will be discussed includes determining if the matriculation certificate (Teudat Bagrut) is necessary for all students; if socioeconomic background is an accurate predictor of future success; if the easing of regulations for drug use affects teenagers; and other relevant subjects. 
Participants will include Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, educator and Israel Prize laureate Miriam Peretz, Minister of Education Yoav Galant, media personality Sivan Rahav Meir, former Ministers Naftali Bennett, Gideon Saar, and Rabbi Shai Piron, former Housing Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton, former Minister of Transportation Bezalel Smotrich, former Minister of Justice, Eilat Shaked, CEO and owner of Aura Israel Yaakov Atarazi, businessman Rami Levy, founder and CEO of Nofar Energy, Ofer Yanai, former Director-General of the Ministry of Education, Shmuel Abuhav, and others.
Assaf Weiss, Ma’agalim CEO, said: “I believe that we need to speak directly to today’s youth, to understand their difficulties, to speak to them and not just about them. We have gathered top leaders to deal with the issues that trouble the youth of today to help make changes in their lives. At this time, it is even more difficult. Many teens feel that they have been ignored. We want to rekindle the fire of their youth, to know that despite the challenges that the coronavirus has brought, we are learning how to adapt educational approaches to the field and to live in a reality that is changing every day before our eyes.”


