MDA to provide COVID-19 PCR tests for Israelis traveling abroad

For the first time, MDA, in cooperation with Ichilov Well, a subsidiary of Ichilov Hospital, will enter the private COVID-19 tests market for passengers leaving Ben-Gurion Airport

The COVID-19 PCR test will cost NIS 135, although a discount will be given to those insured by certain insurance companies, travel agencies and consumer clubs. Registration will be done digitally through the Ichilov Well website.

The PCR tests will be made available in 17 MDA stations around Israel, including Jerusalem, Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Haifa, Beersheba and Ashdod.

"The cooperation between Ichilov Well and MDA will meet the growing demand for COVID-19 PCR tests for those traveling abroad," said Ichilov Well's Vice President Ido Zilberstein.

"The accessibility of MDA stations in Israel, as well as the digital registration process will significantly quicken the COVID-19 test process for Israelis traveling abroad," he added.

For more information, visit www.ichilov.simple-sites.co.il , or call the Ichilov Well hotline at 03-3083300.

