Israel surpasses 100,000 teens vaccinated against COVID-19

Israel had thought it had achieved herd immunity against coronavirus shortly before the Delta variant entered the country — Now it is rushing to vaccinate teens and pre-teens.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JULY 4, 2021 08:27
A boy receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at Jerusalem’s Misgav Ladach Hospital on June 6, as Israel began its coronavirus vaccination campaign for 12-to-15 year olds (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
A boy receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at Jerusalem’s Misgav Ladach Hospital on June 6, as Israel began its coronavirus vaccination campaign for 12-to-15 year olds
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
 More than 100,000 teens and pre-teens between the ages of 12-16 have been vaccinated against coronavirus, the Health Ministry said late Saturday.
“In recent days there has been a very high response to getting vaccinated among youth,” the ministry said, calling the vaccination rate “an unprecedented achievement.”
Israel had thought it had achieved herd immunity shortly before the Delta variant entered the country and led to a new spike in daily cases. In order to get the outbreak under control, according to Prof. Eran Segal of the Weizmann Institute of Science, more people have to vaccinate.
“To regain herd immunity, we need to vaccinate as many of the 1.2 million over the age of 12 who have not yet been vaccinated,” he wrote on Twitter over the weekend. “Yes, it's that simple.”
In total, some 5,627,620 Israelis have received at least one shot of the Pfizer vaccine. First shots of the Pfizer vaccine will only be available for five more days, until July 9, because the country’s remaining supply expires at the end of the month. Israel had requested that Pfizer extend their expiration date, but the company refused. It is likely that hundreds of thousands of doses will be tossed if another solution for them is not found.
Israel had been in negotiations with the United Kingdom about fronting them the soon-to-expire vials, but the deal reportedly fell through.
The Health Ministry reported 323 new cases Saturday night, surpassing 300 for the second time since April, the last time being on Wednesday. However, only 0.5% of the nearly 70,000 people screened tested positive.
There were 31 patients in serious condition reported. The last time there were 31 serious patients was June 11. The number of serious cases ranged from 23 to 29 over the past week.
Among the sick were 990 students, according to a Thursday report by the Education Ministry, and 63 faculty and staff.


