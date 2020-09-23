The percentage of Israelis planning to go only to hear the shofar at the end of the day, only parts of the prayers or who weren't sure dropped this year compared to last year.

While the percentage of Israelis planning to go to synagogue has dropped in all sectors of religious observance, the majority of religiously observant Israelis still plan to attend services, at the very least to hear the shofar.

The survey also found that only about 29% of Israelis believe that demonstrations should be allowed during the national lockdown.

While the majority of Israelis who voted for the Labor-Gesher-Meretz list in the last elections feel that demonstrations should be allowed during the national lockdown, the majority of Israelis who voted for other parties do not agree.

The coronavirus cabinet met on Wednesday to discuss implementing a series of stricter regulations as part of the ongoing national lockdown, with the possibility of closing synagogues and placing limitations on protests being discussed.

Trust in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's handling of the coronavirus crisis has declined in recent months, with only 27% of Israelis expressing trust in the prime minister in the most recent survey by IDI. The sharpest decline was seen among haredi (ultra-Orthodox) Jews, especially those who voted for the United Torah Judaism Party, falling from 63% in August to 40.5% in September.

The majority of Israelis still trust coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu's handling of the crisis, although the percentage fell by about 8% compared with August.

Less than half of Jewish-Israelis and less than a third of Arab-Israelis believe that Israeli society will be able to recover from the coronavirus crisis, according to the IDI survey.

While most Israelis believed that the coronavirus regulations were appropriate in the first wave of infection in April, only about a third of Israelis now believe that the regulations are appropriate, while the other two-thirds believe that they are either too strict or too lenient.

While a majority of the Israeli public and a large majority of Jewish-Israelis believe that the signing of peace accords trumps handling the coronavirus crisis, only 34% of Arab-Israelis believe the same.

The survey is the 12th in a series released by the IDI during the coronavirus crisis.