Majority of Israelis do not plan to go to synagogue on Yom Kippur - survey

Most religiously observant Israelis still plan to attend services • most Israelis oppose demonstrations during lockdown – and most think Israeli society cannot recover from the corona crisis.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 23, 2020 17:59
Jerusalem Great Synagogue
The majority of Israelis do not plan to go to synagogue on Yom Kippur amid the coronavirus outbreak and national lockdown, marking a rise of 22% compared to last year, according to a survey by the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI).
The percentage of Israelis planning to go only to hear the shofar at the end of the day, only parts of the prayers or who weren't sure dropped this year compared to last year.
While the percentage of Israelis planning to go to synagogue has dropped in all sectors of religious observance, the majority of religiously observant Israelis still plan to attend services, at the very least to hear the shofar.
The survey also found that only about 29% of Israelis believe that demonstrations should be allowed during the national lockdown.
While the majority of Israelis who voted for the Labor-Gesher-Meretz list in the last elections feel that demonstrations should be allowed during the national lockdown, the majority of Israelis who voted for other parties do not agree.
Some 45% of Blue and White voters and 42% of Joint List voters feel that the demonstrations should continue, while only 14% of Likud voters and only 2% of Yamina voters feel the same.
The coronavirus cabinet met on Wednesday to discuss implementing a series of stricter regulations as part of the ongoing national lockdown, with the possibility of closing synagogues and placing limitations on protests being discussed.
Trust in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's handling of the coronavirus crisis has declined in recent months, with only 27% of Israelis expressing trust in the prime minister in the most recent survey by IDI. The sharpest decline was seen among haredi (ultra-Orthodox) Jews, especially those who voted for the United Torah Judaism Party, falling from 63% in August to 40.5% in September.
The majority of Israelis still trust coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu's handling of the crisis, although the percentage fell by about 8% compared with August.
Less than half of Jewish-Israelis and less than a third of Arab-Israelis believe that Israeli society will be able to recover from the coronavirus crisis, according to the IDI survey.
While most Israelis believed that the coronavirus regulations were appropriate in the first wave of infection in April, only about a third of Israelis now believe that the regulations are appropriate, while the other two-thirds believe that they are either too strict or too lenient.
While a majority of the Israeli public and a large majority of Jewish-Israelis believe that the signing of peace accords trumps handling the coronavirus crisis, only 34% of Arab-Israelis believe the same.
The survey is the 12th in a series released by the IDI during the coronavirus crisis.


