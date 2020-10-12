Majority of Israelis prefer Donald Trump over Joe Biden - poll

A new poll published by I24News and conducted by the Direct Falls Research Institute on Monday found that 63.3% of Israelis prefer the reelection of incumbent US President Donald Trump, compared to 18.8% whom prefer former Vice President and Democratic challenger Joe Biden. Respondents indicated that a majority believe Trump will be a better president for the State of Israel, a minority of Israelis said the same about Biden. 10.4% of respondents said that both candidates would be equally good for the State of Israel, while 3.1% said neither. Israelis were also asked about the connection of personal ties between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanayhu and its potential impact on US-Israel relations, with some 50.9% of respondents saying that the election of Biden will harm future relations between the two countries, since Trump has a special relationship with the State of Israel. Similarly, 43.5% of respondents indicated that the US-Israel relationship is not dependent on the US president or Israeli prime minister, on the basis the US is a 'true friend' of Israel. In terms of public interest, 87.8% of Israelis said they were following the US elections. Broken down, 48.1% said that the US elections are very interesting for them, while another 39.7% said they are interesting to a certain extent. 9% said that they are not so interested in the US elections.Israeli perspectives on American Jewry's voting patterns were also assessed in the poll. According to the poll, 48.2% of respondents think that American Jews' support for Democrats is 'wrong,' compared to 35.5% of Israelis who think their support is 'right.' 16.3% of respondents said they were unsure. On the question of ties between American and Israeli Jews, 47% of the latter said that there is a rift between the world's two largest Jewish communities, but expressed optimism about possible reconciliation. On the other hand, 35.3% of respondents said that a rupture does not exist between the two communities, but rather there are legitimate points of disagreement. Likewise, 12.4% of respondents said there cannot be any reconciliation between the two communities. 5.3% were unsure of the question. The poll was conducted on October 6 with a sample of 519 adult respondents from all sectors of the Israeli population. The statistical sampling error was + 4.4%, with a probability of 95% cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });