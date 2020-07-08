The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Malka Leifer appeals extradition decision at Supreme Court

Leifer's attorneys stressed that she is in fact mentally unfit to stand trial, pointing to past and new statements by medical professionals.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JULY 8, 2020 11:57
Malka Leifer, a former Australian school principal who is wanted in Australia on suspicion of sexually abusing students, walks in the corridor of the Jerusalem District Court accompanied by Israeli Prison Service guards, in Jerusalem (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
Malka Leifer, a former Australian school principal who is wanted in Australia on suspicion of sexually abusing students, walks in the corridor of the Jerusalem District Court accompanied by Israeli Prison Service guards, in Jerusalem
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
Attorneys for alleged sex offender Malka Leifer filed an appeal to the Supreme Court concerning the ruling by the Jerusalem District Court that Leifer is mentally fit to be extradited to Australia to stand trial there.
The attorneys pointed to a decision by a court in 2016 to halt all legal processes against Leifer due to medical opinions stating that Leifer suffered from mental conditions and is unfit to stand trial.
Leifer's legal representatives also stated that despite the opinion of a panel of experts that Leifer was faking her mental illness, she has been receiving antipsychotic drug treatment that could adversely affect her health for two years from expert psychiatrists in the Israel Prison Service.
The attorneys requested a delay in the execution of the court's decision to resume extradition proceedings pending the decision on the appeal filed today. They also wish to present new evidence, a document by a medical officer in the IPS rejecting the court's decision and stating that Leifer is, in fact, suffering from mental health issues.
"We weren't really suprised that the sex criminal Malka Leifer filed an appeal on the decision," said the Magen La'Kehilot Yehudiot organization in response to the appeal on Wednesday. "We hope that the Supreme Court will reject the request outright and allow her to stand trial. We strengthen the victims and hope that Leifer's extradition to Australia and prosecution will give them some comfort."
Jerusalem District Court Judge Chana Miriam Lomp ruled in May that Leifer is mentally fit for extradition and to stand trial in Australia.
Leifer, who is wanted on 74 counts of sexual abuse and rape of minors, has claimed mental illness since extradition proceedings were initiated in 2014. The court has now ruled that those claims were not valid.
Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.


Tags Supreme Court court extradition sexual abuse Malka Leifer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Moving IDF intelligence to the Negev shows the region's importance By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Netanyahu has no more shame, no more responsibility - opinion By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Susan Hattis Rolef A difficult week for Netanyahu - Analysis By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader China’s increasingly oppressive actions show dangerous global trend By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Center field: Why I remain an American patriot By GIL TROY

Most Read

1 Is intercepted rocket attack on US embassy a game changer? Analysis
US Army soldiers keep watch on the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020
2 What took place at the Iranian Natanz nuclear facility?
A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, Iran
3 El Al working to resume activity after canceling flights
El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
4 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
5 10 things to know about West Bank annexation D-Day
A view shows the West Bank settlement of Ma'aleh Adumim, June 30, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by