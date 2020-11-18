Man distributes ex-wife's phone number on flyers advertising sex services

A man distributed business cards and flyers advertising sex services with his ex-wife's phone number, according to N12."Two days ago I started getting phone calls from all kinds of men looking for sex services, and I didn't understand where it was coming from," shared the divorcee in an interview with N12. "I called my lawyer and said - I do not know what is happening, and I am scared. I am a mother of three children, and it is not appropriate for all kinds of men to contact me for sex services." She described how her ex-partner threatened her in the past: "I began the divorce process about a year ago. After the first breakup, he said he would spread pictures of me as a prostitute, sell my body and my nude pictures. He really kept his promise."The court issued a restraining order against the man, N12 reports. "Despite the restraining order, he still sends me all kinds of unpleasant messages from time to time, and seeks to harm me in any way possible," said the woman. "Like two days ago, he scattered my business cards around, offering prostitution services."Zohar Ron, the woman's lawyer, is equally shocked, according to N12: "As a family lawyer, I encounter difficult divorce disputes, but a case of revenge so ugly that the ex-spouse spreads the details of the mother of his children as a sex service provider - I think this is an ugliness that should not exist." "I advised my client, who bravely interviewed, to contact people who called to ask you for sex services and ask where they found the number and flyers. She went and collected all the flyers that she found in the area, based on people's tips," Ron said. "The man is bound by a restraining order. In my opinion, he is a great danger."
