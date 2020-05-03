Man killed in car accident on Route 4

Two car accidents took place on Sunday morning on Israel's Route 4. One accident caused the death of a 50-year-old ATV driver, in an accident which also involved various vehicles at the Nitzan Junction near Ashkelon. MDA front-liners who arrived on the scene declared his death. Two other drivers were evacuated to Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon with light injuries. Medic Baruch Avitan said: "When we arrived on the scene we saw a 50-year-old man on the side of road, 50 meters away from the ATV he was driving. We preformed medical tests and found he was suffering from multiple injuries and showed no signs of life. We had to declare his time of death soon after arrival. On the road were two vehicles who hit the ATV. Both drivers were lightly injured and received initial treatment before being evacuated to the hospital."Several hours beforehand, a 17-year-old was injured after colliding with a vehicle on the same road at Ad Halom Interchange heading south, near Ashdod. Medical teams evacuated the young man to Asuta hospital in Ashdod, suffering from severe injuries including head trauma. He was sedated and intubated.