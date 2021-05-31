Manufacturers Association celebrates its centenary at farewell to Rivlin

A call to the incoming government , whoever may lead it, to take Israeli industry into consideration when formulating basic policy, was issued on Monday both by President Reuven Rivlin and Ron Tomer, the president of the Manufacturers Association of Israel, at a combined event celebrating the 100th anniversary of the MAI and the MAI’s farewell to Rivlin who will be completing his tenure on July 9.

Of the many farewell events for Rivlin in recent weeks, this was one of the more emotional, in that so many of the industrialists present had hosted Rivlin at their factory plants and traveled abroad with him as members of business delegations on his state visits and had formed close relationships with him.

Tomer attributed much of the business successes achieved on state visits to Rivlin, and former MAI President Shraga Brosh who had traveled extensively with Rivlin and been with him at his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recalled that when Modi told Rivlin that India and Israel could do so much together in India, Rivlin had retorted “with India.”

Dan Propper another former MAI president said that he would like to see a return to the days when the government recognized the importance of Israel’s industry to the economy.

In this context, Tomer remarked that Turkey is not exactly well disposed towards Israel, yet Turkish goods are imported because they are a fraction cheaper than Blue and White products.

Brosh said that he had never met a Member of Knesset who wasn’t aware of the importance of Israeli industry’s contribution to society and the economy, but when it came to voting, they all did as their leader instructed.

Dr. Mohamad Zahalka, relating to Rivlin’s Israel Hope flagship project, which calls for the uniting of what Rivlin terms the four tribes in the nation’s demographic mosaic, said that there was a fifth tribe the industrialists under whose banner all the other tribes came together. Speaking as an Israeli Arab, Zahalka, who heads the MAI’s committee for Arab society, said: “We don’t want coexistence, because that means that there are two separate entities. We want full partnership so that all of us can have a better quality of life.”

Rivlin in his own address referred to the industrialists as the fuel of Israel’s economic, social and security infrastructure, and credited them with opening and improving relations with other countries.

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, Israeli industry kept working and responded to new challenges. Adding to this, Tomer said that during the recent clashes between Gaza and Israel, factory plants in the south of the country remained open and active. Tomer characterized Israeli industry as “the iron dome of Israel’s economy,” and a bridge between all sectors of society.

“You showed us how to treat every challenge as an opportunity,” Rivlin told the industrialists. “You are creative, determined and capable of making tough decisions – all out of a sense of duty to the state” despite internal and external pressures. He also praised them for making room for low-tech as well as hi-tech workers.

Agriculture was a key source of income for the pioneers of the first and second aliyot, and even in the early years of the state, Israel was best known for Jaffa Oranges, which were actually used as barter with some countries.

It wasn’t just a matter of growing crops to feed the local population. Agriculture was part of the Zionist dream of the descendants of an ancient people returning to their ancestral land.

Though less important than it used to be, even though many kibbutzim and moshavim still grow crops and are well known for their dairy products, most kibbutzim and moshavim profit far more from the industrial plants which they have also established.

While several of those present headed companies which had created revolutionary products, especially those engaged in security products, few realized that another revolution is in the process in the person of Jerusalem-based textile engineer Jeff Gabbay, who is the president and CEO of Argaman Technologies, which has created self-sterilizing textiles that actually kill bacteria.

Argaman’s technology has excited the interests of the federal governments of Germany and the US. Gabbay says that use of his company’s technology could considerably reduce infections transmitted to patients in hospitals, with the result that there would be fewer hospital fatalities.