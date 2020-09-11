The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
MDA conducted nearly 1.28 million COVID-19 tests since onset of outbreak

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 11, 2020 03:22
Magen David Adom medical team members, wearing protective gear, is handling a Coronavirus test from patients in Jerusalem, on April 17, 2020 (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Magen David Adom medical team members, wearing protective gear, is handling a Coronavirus test from patients in Jerusalem, on April 17, 2020
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel's national emergency medical service, conducted 135,777 diagnostic coronavirus tests over the course of last week.
The 130,000-plus tests that were taken last week totals to nearly 1.28 million tests conducted by MDA since the onset of the coronavirus outbreak - within six months time.
MDA administered these tests both privately and publicly - at clinics, hospitals, drive thru testing station, educational institutions, private homes as well as nursing homes. It has conducted around 3,000 serological tests, and have relocated and isolated thousands following positive coronavirus tests.
Since the onset of the outbreak, MDA has tested 241,381 people privately within homes. Some 374,968 were conducted at the drive-thru testing facilities. 53,317 sampled out of Ganey Yehoshuah in Tel Aviv, 53,339 at the Teddy sports complex in Jerusalem, 15,040 in Haifa, 14,460 in Hadera, 11,958 in Bnei Brak, 11,493 in Kfar Sava, 9,607 in Um al-Fahm and 9,488 in Beersheba.
MDA has also tested 3,479 travelers who were returning to Israel after spending time abroad.
MDA went into full gear last week, however, working in collaboration with the Health Ministry, Home Front Command and HMOs, taking the highest number of samples MDA has in one week.
On Monday, MDA tested 28,436 people - which was a daily record for the Israeli service.
MDA will continue to operate the drive-thru testing facilities, while continuing to test assisted-living facilities as part of the "Protecting Fathers and Mothers" initiative. MDA teams will also operate testing those who are homebound.


