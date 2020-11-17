MDA medic fired for spitting on Jesus portrait



The incident was captured on security camera footage in which the man can be seen taking his protective gear off to spit on the photo three times in a row, BBC News reported.

When challenged by the owner of the house, the medic reportedly said that "the Torah says to turn away idolatry", before complaining to the tenant that he is not wearing a mask.



MDA asserted that in the organization, "people of all religions work shoulder to shoulder."

In a tweet, MDA's Senior Management "strongly condemned" the incident, emphasizing that it works with, and employs, people of "all sectors of society."

This is a severe incident for which the employee was called to a disciplinary hearing by MDA's management. The employee was informed that he is unworthy of representing the organization and wearing the uniform, and that he is being dismissed immediately. — Magen David Adom (@Mdais) November 16, 2020

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}