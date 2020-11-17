The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
MDA medic fired for spitting on Jesus portrait

Magen David Adom asserted that in the organization, "people of all religions work shoulder to shoulder."

By ABIGAIL ADLER  
NOVEMBER 17, 2020 13:20
Magen David Adom workers wearing protective clothing seen outside the coronavirus unit at Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, September 6, 2020 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
A Magen David Adom (MDA) worker spat on a picture of Jesus and the Virgin Mary in the home of Christians to whom he was administering coronavirus tests, according to Ynet.

The incident was captured on security camera footage in which the man can be seen taking his protective gear off to spit on the photo three times in a row, BBC News reported. 
When challenged by the owner of the house, the medic reportedly said that "the Torah says to turn away idolatry", before complaining to the tenant that he is not wearing a mask. 

MDA investigated the incident and ultimately decided that the employee was "unworthy of representing the organization," dismissing the employee immediately.

MDA asserted that in the organization, "people of all religions work shoulder to shoulder." 
In a tweet, MDA's Senior Management "strongly condemned" the incident, emphasizing that it works with, and employs, people of "all sectors of society." 
 


Tags Magen David Adom Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
