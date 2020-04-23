MDA to halt coronavirus testing on May 1, HMOs to take over

As of May 1, the responsibility for testing patients for the novel coronavirus will be transferred to Israel’s four public national health funds, The Jerusalem Post has learned.The Health Ministry informed Magen David Adom director-general Eli Bin of the change on Thursday and thanked MDA employees and volunteers “who are operating a successful system to swab for the coronavirus and are worthy of the highest praise. “Israel has seen a decrease in the rate of infection and the Ministry of Health has determined that the time has come to move to the next phase of the response to the corona virus outbreak,” the Health Ministry said.Going forward MDA will be closing its coronavirus hotline and the public will contact their HMOs as they do for routine illnesses.MDA will continue to operate four drive-through testing complexes in Haifa, Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Beersheba. In addition, according to the changing needs, it may activate pop-up testing centers in coordination with the Health Ministry. MDA will also continue to be responsible for screening staff and residents of Israel’s senior living facilities.