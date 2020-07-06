The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

MDA uses ambulance bus to evacuate nine from southern Israel nursing home

The extraction of the nursing home residents would have otherwise enlisted nine ambulances to perform said task.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
JULY 6, 2020 12:02
MDA uses ambulance bus to evacuate nine from southern Israel nursing home (photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)
MDA uses ambulance bus to evacuate nine from southern Israel nursing home
(photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)
Magen David Adom (MDA) used one of its new intensive care ambulance buses, as they were called in to evacuate nine residents diagnosed with coronavirus from a nursing home in southern Israel on Friday.
The buses itself, first introduced in mid-May, are converted city buses that have the ability to transport and treat up to thirteen patients at a time. Two positioned lying in beds within the center of the bus, while eleven others are stationed in the back.
MDA uses ambulance bus to evacuate nine from southern Israel nursing home. (Magen David Adom)MDA uses ambulance bus to evacuate nine from southern Israel nursing home. (Magen David Adom)
Additionally, the bus is fully equipped with intensive care equipment, sirens and an advanced communication system to enable MDA medical staff in different wings of the bus to keep in contact with one another, as well as MDA central command.
There are also cameras for the driver and attending paramedics to monitor the separate sections of the bus. Cameras are also connected to the MDA Medical Dispatch Center, so doctors and senior paramedics from the 101 hotline can monitor what's going on in the vehicle, and advise the field team if necessary.
The extraction of the nursing home residents would have otherwise enlisted nine ambulances to perform said task.
MDA uses ambulance bus to evacuate nine from southern Israel nursing home. (Magen David Adom)MDA uses ambulance bus to evacuate nine from southern Israel nursing home. (Magen David Adom)
"As the national EMS organization of the State of Israel, MDA teams spend days and nights in developing means for saving lives and provide medical response efficiently and quickly. We will continue to face every challenge at any time and wherever it is needed."
With regard to safety, the bus is separated into three sections - all built independent of one another - with each section segregated by an opaque divider. Therefore, in the case the bus is carrying an infectious patient, the driver would have no need to wear PPE equipment.
MDA uses ambulance bus to evacuate nine from southern Israel nursing home. (Magen David Adom)MDA uses ambulance bus to evacuate nine from southern Israel nursing home. (Magen David Adom)
In relation to the coronavirus spread and the spread of other infectious diseases, the bus contains a state-of-the-art oxygen filtration system that can replace all the air within the vehicle in seven minute intervals. Additionally, there are no cloth surfaces throughout the vehicle, so everything is able to be conveniently wiped down and disinfected after each ambulance run.
As far as the setup goes, there are two beds located in the center of the vehicle - to which two MDA paramedics are assigned to - complete with advanced life support equipment systems, such as defibrillators that can perform ECGs as well as automated chest compression units. In the back of the bus, there are nine seats for transferring patients in stable or light condition.
For the patients in stable or light condition, their section is also fitted with television screens to help pass the time.
Within the back of the vehicle, above each of the nine patient seats, there are oxygen taps fed by four large oxygen tanks connected to a system located in the front of the bus. Additionally, there are two refrigerators designed for storing blood and medicines, as well as waterproof V230 power outlets so that MDA staff may remotely connect devices such as ventilators, incubators, etc.


Tags Magen David Adom mda ambulances nursing home
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ministerial disconnect from Israeli society - Analysis By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef A difficult week for Netanyahu - Analysis By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Danny Danon Israeli Ambassador to UN Danny Danon: Don’t call it annexation By DANNY DANON
Mitchell Bard Why do Americans think Israelis are stupid? By MITCHELL BARD
Orit Arfa An American prophet in Berlin By ORIT ARFA

Most Read

1 What took place at the Iranian Natanz nuclear facility?
A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, Iran
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 El Al working to resume activity after canceling flights
El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
4 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
5 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by