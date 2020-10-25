The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

MDA volunteer saves the life of zookeeper at Ramat Gan Safari

The zookeeper, Amir Bendel, apparently had a heart attack while on a routine checkup on the kangaroo yard. He initially began to feel pain in his chest and then collapsed to the floor.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 25, 2020 21:45
Zookeeper Amir Bendel (R) pictured beside Magen David Adom volunteer Doron Tam (L) (photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)
Zookeeper Amir Bendel (R) pictured beside Magen David Adom volunteer Doron Tam (L)
(photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)
A Magen David Adom (MDA) volunteer saved the life of a zookeeper at the Ramat Gan Safari after the caretaker collapsed in the kangaroo yard, MDA announced on Sunday.
The zookeeper, Amir Bendel, apparently had a heart attack while on a routine checkup on the kangaroo yard. He initially began to feel pain in his chest and then collapsed to the floor.
His colleague, who was standing nearby, called both MDA and the Operations Manager at the Ramat Gan Safari, Doron Tam, who was has been a MDA volunteer for the past eight years.
Tam, a senior EMT, is also responsible for first aid at the zoo. Aware of the chances of such incidences, he had two separate defibrillators installed at the safari, which ended up saving Bendel's life.
Tam and his co-worker Gilad received the emergency dispatch regarding Bendel's unresponsive condition, and immediately rushed to the scene with one of the defibrillators in hand.
"When we arrived at the compound, we saw Amir on the ground unresponsive. We began CPR and connected the AED, which provided two electrical shocks," Tam said. "Following the second shock, he began to breathe again. We provided him with oxygen, and at the same time an MDA Medi-cycle First Responder and MICU arrived and continued medical treatment. Amir was evacuated in stable condition to Sheba Tel HaShomer Hospital for further treatment."
"This is the first time I have performed CPR in the Safari and on a coworker. We have set up a network of medical assistance, and I am glad that this enabled us to save his life," he added. "Amir came back to visit us and it was very emotional. We are eager to see him return to work and make a full recovery."
Bendel is a caretaker in the monkey department as well as the safari train engineer. He has no recollection of the event, but was more than thankful for his colleagues saving his life.
"I was very happy to return, even if it was a short visit until I make a full recovery. It was very exciting to meet Doron and Gilad - this time when we all smiling and on our feet," said Bendel. "I thanked them and Doron was more excited than me. I could not believe that I came to visit so quickly. I am still in the process of rehabilitation, walking around my home but am looking forward to returning to the safari. I thank everyone who helped and was a part of my return to life."


Tags Magen David Adom ramat gan safari mda
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Sudan deal encourages other Arab states to follow suit - analysis By JPOST EDITORIAL
When America sneezes, does Israel still get pneumonia? By YAAKOV KATZ
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich Yankelevitch to 'Post': Gov't ready to formally listen to World Jewry By OMER YANKELEVICH
Ehud Olmert The Chicago Seven in Jerusalem By EHUD OLMERT
Remembering Rabin, as the 25th anniversary of his assassination approaches By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 Hadassah hospital consulting with US medics on COVID treatment for Erekat
Palestinian Chief Negotiator Saeb Erekat meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (not pictured) in Amman, Jordan, September 6, 2020.
2 Anyone who thinks Trump is good for the Jews is a ‘freier’
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump makes an announcement about his treatment for COVID-19 in Washington last week. October 2020.
3 Yair Netanyahu: The rise of the son
Yair Netanyahu makes a stormy appearance at Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, December 2018.
4 20% of verified coronavirus patients did not develop immunity
Sheba Medical Center team at the Coronavirus isolation ward of Sheba Medical Center unit, in Ramat Gan, June 30, 2020.
5 75% of US Jews voting for Biden in US presidential election
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed at start of the all virtual 2020 Democratic Convention hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by