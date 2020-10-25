MDA volunteer saves the life of zookeeper at Ramat Gan Safari

A Magen David Adom (MDA) volunteer saved the life of a zookeeper at the Ramat Gan Safari after the caretaker collapsed in the kangaroo yard, MDA announced on Sunday.The zookeeper, Amir Bendel, apparently had a heart attack while on a routine checkup on the kangaroo yard. He initially began to feel pain in his chest and then collapsed to the floor. His colleague, who was standing nearby, called both MDA and the Operations Manager at the Ramat Gan Safari, Doron Tam, who was has been a MDA volunteer for the past eight years.Tam, a senior EMT, is also responsible for first aid at the zoo. Aware of the chances of such incidences, he had two separate defibrillators installed at the safari, which ended up saving Bendel's life.Tam and his co-worker Gilad received the emergency dispatch regarding Bendel's unresponsive condition, and immediately rushed to the scene with one of the defibrillators in hand."When we arrived at the compound, we saw Amir on the ground unresponsive. We began CPR and connected the AED, which provided two electrical shocks," Tam said. "Following the second shock, he began to breathe again. We provided him with oxygen, and at the same time an MDA Medi-cycle First Responder and MICU arrived and continued medical treatment. Amir was evacuated in stable condition to Sheba Tel HaShomer Hospital for further treatment.""This is the first time I have performed CPR in the Safari and on a coworker. We have set up a network of medical assistance, and I am glad that this enabled us to save his life," he added. "Amir came back to visit us and it was very emotional. We are eager to see him return to work and make a full recovery."Bendel is a caretaker in the monkey department as well as the safari train engineer. He has no recollection of the event, but was more than thankful for his colleagues saving his life."I was very happy to return, even if it was a short visit until I make a full recovery. It was very exciting to meet Doron and Gilad - this time when we all smiling and on our feet," said Bendel. "I thanked them and Doron was more excited than me. I could not believe that I came to visit so quickly. I am still in the process of rehabilitation, walking around my home but am looking forward to returning to the safari. I thank everyone who helped and was a part of my return to life."