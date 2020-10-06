The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Meet Israel’s ‘Greta Thunberg,’ candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize

Yosef Abramowitz was nominated for the honor by MK Miki Haimovich

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
OCTOBER 6, 2020 18:53
Yosef Abramowitz [R] with President Shimon Peres [L], in the middle are US comedian Sarah Silverman and her sister, Rabbi Susan Silverman, who is also married to Mr. Abramowitz. (photo credit: AMY ZVI)
Yosef Abramowitz [R] with President Shimon Peres [L], in the middle are US comedian Sarah Silverman and her sister, Rabbi Susan Silverman, who is also married to Mr. Abramowitz.
(photo credit: AMY ZVI)
Israeli solar power pioneer Yosef Abramowitz was nominated for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize by Blue and White MK Miki Haimovich this week.
He is among the 318 known candidates for the prize. A winner is expected to be selected on Friday.
Also known as “Captain Sunshine,” Abramowitz was the first to bring a whole region of a country, the Eilat-Eilot region, to a point in which it can get 100% of its energy needs met during the day from solar power.
The move took almost 14 years and set a world record.
He told The Jerusalem Post that this is the fifth consecutive month in which residents of Eilat-Eilot powered their air conditioning and Wi-Fi from renewable energy. He is also working toward having the region become the first to answer both daytime and nighttime needs with green energy by 2025.
His other projects include working toward the transformation of South Sudan’s Juba to become the first African capital to have its energy needs met using solar power.
Abramowitz is one of the few people to build solar panels in sub-Saharan Africa. He said green energy is a basic human right.
“As a family we sacrificed a lot [for this work] and we’re still in a minus,” Abramowitz told the Post. “We expect to start making a profit in roughly three years’ time.”
He also helped a Bedouin village install solar panels, and he is involved with Israeli-Palestinian efforts that join helping the planet with helping the two societies coexist.
Abramowitz said the Jewish concept of tikkun olam (repairing the world) is a guiding force behind his work.
“Our investors are IMPACT investors who want to do good, as well as make a return on their capital,” he said.
An observant Jew, Abramowitz also suggested that religion could be a great force in inspiring humanity to care for the planet.
Swedish 17-year-old green campaigner Greta Thunberg is also a candidate for the prize.


Tags yosef abramowitz israel solar solar
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A police chief maybe able to curb brutality By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN An army of nine million to fight coronavirus By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Greer Fay Cashman ‘Herzl’s vision of the Jewish state was for all Jews’ By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Gilad Sharon The aggressors are free, the defender is locked up By GILAD SHARON
Amotz Asa-El Time is up for the ongoing, dangerous Likud and ultra-Orthodox liason By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
3 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
4 American Jews should reject Joe Biden - opinion
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
5 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by