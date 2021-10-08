The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Merav Michaeli speaks with Sweden's Foreign Minister

Israeli-Swedish relations are beginning to warm up again, after a tense few years since the 2014 Gaza War.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 8, 2021 19:37
TRANSPORTATION MINISTER Merav Michaeli arrives to attend the first weekly cabinet meeting of the new government, in Jerusalem in June (photo credit: EMMANUEL DUNAND/REUTERS)
TRANSPORTATION MINISTER Merav Michaeli arrives to attend the first weekly cabinet meeting of the new government, in Jerusalem in June
(photo credit: EMMANUEL DUNAND/REUTERS)
Transportation Minister and Labor Party leader Merav Michaeli spoke on Friday with Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde as part of an effort to rekindle Swedish-Israeli relations.
Israel-Sweden relationships have been tense over the last few years. Last month, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid also spoke with Linde, the first talk between the countries since 2014, when Israel closed its doors to Swedish diplomats after then-foreign minister Margot Wallstrom called for an investigation into “extrajudicial killings” of Palestinians during the 2014 Hamas-Israel war.
"We spoke this morning with and were joined by 16-year-old Alva, to mark next week's international #DayoftheGirl.
We spoke about the huge importance of empowering women and girls and to make sure that our voices are heard in all aspects of policy-making," Michaeli said.
Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde arrives for the EU foreign ministers meeting at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium May 10, 2021. (credit: Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS)Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde arrives for the EU foreign ministers meeting at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium May 10, 2021. (credit: Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS)
The International Day of the Girl is an awareness day on October 11 declared by the United Nations to bring awareness to issues of global gender inequality, in areas such as access to education, violence against women, gender-based discrimination, and forced child marriages.
Earlier this week, the government approved a new gender equality cabinet led by Michaeli. The cabinet will first begin to tackle the issue of domestic violence, that has seen a staggering 800% increase in complaints during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Two female ministers and a 16-year-old young woman from Sweden and Israel talking about the present and a better future for us all. A good way to start the weekend. Shabbat shalom," the Transport Minister ends in her post.


Tags sweden women and girls Merav Michaeli
