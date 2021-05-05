Mercantile CEO: We turned crisis into opportunity

“In 2020, corona also reached Israel, and the crisis caused by the epidemic brought with it, among other things, significant risks in banking activity.

“Crisis is, of course, terrible, but for us at Mercantile it was also an opportunity. We saw how local authorities and the management of the local government center acted with great professionalism,” said Burstein.

Burstein and the vice president of the bank’s commercial division, Zion Becker, ministers, MKs, CEOs of government ministries, heads and CEOs of local authorities and other dignitaries spoke at the conference.

Burstein welcomed the conference attendees, talking about the merger of Municipal Bank into Mercantile Bank.

“The connection we created between Mercantile Bank, which only recently celebrated its 100th anniversary, with Municipal Bank will allow you to receive a full package of all the banking services, both frontal and by advanced channels, enjoying a personal relationship and our deep knowledge of the sector and its needs, combined with medium-sized financing and operating capabilities, with over 70 branches spread all over the country.”

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}