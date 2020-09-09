The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Mercantile performance in coronavirus fund stands at 92%

Mercantile Bank’s market share in the new Small and Medium Business Fund (2016) stands at 23%.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 9, 2020 20:43
Mercantile Bank seen in Ramat Hasharon. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Mercantile Bank seen in Ramat Hasharon.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The scope of Mercantile Bank’s performance in the state-guaranteed coronavirus fund is 92%.
The fund was established in April and is intended to help bridge cash flow disparities caused by the coronavirus crisis. The fund is characterized by a rapid process for approving applications, and during the period hundreds of applications were approved in the fund’s track.
Mercantile Bank’s market share in the new Small and Medium Business Fund (2016) stands at 23%.
Dudi Maimon, VP and director of the Retail Division at Mercantile Bank, said: “Mercantile Bank’s share is very high relative to the bank’s share in the system, and it will work to receive additional allocations from the Knesset to continue assisting businesses by providing funding from the Coronavirus Fund.” Maimon said regarding state-guaranteed credit funds for businesses: “In addition to the Coronavirus Fund, there is another long-standing track of state-guaranteed funds – this is the” new state-guaranteed fund for small and medium-sized businesses.”
“Mercantile has a financial partnership with ‘veteran pension fund members,’” which together won the state tender to operate the fund. The fund is designed to “solve the problem of credit availability for small and medium-sized businesses that do not have enough collateral,” explains Maimon.
“It is important to understand that the business environment in which the business sector operates is changing, dynamic and characterized by high competition. Accordingly, businesses must be competitive, produce innovative products and use appropriate equipment and technology. All of this requires financing and banking support especially during this period.”


Tags Coronavirus COVID-19 fundraising
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu should meet with Biden during his trip to the US By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu seeks to establish Israel's place among the nations - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
The coronavirus chaos is caused by one person: Netanyahu - comment By YAAKOV KATZ
Emily Schrader Donald Trump disproves the Middle East doomsday predictions - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Kenneth Bandler How can Israel boost haredi higher education? By KENNETH BANDLER

Most Read

1 Davidic dynasty symbol found in Jerusalem: Once in a lifetime discovery
The symbol of the Davidic dynasty
2 Drone drops hundreds of bags of cannabis in Tel Aviv
A drone drops hundreds of bags of grass in the skies of Tel Aviv
3 Medical cannabis initiative to try a new growing method
One example of the new method
4 Sermon suggests Saudi Arabia near normalizing ties with Israel
Muslim pilgrims maintain social distancing as they circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 29, 2020
5 Cabinet to lock down 30 ‘red’ cities as virus spikes
Inspectors conduct coronavirus tests at a checkpoint in Jerusalem

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by