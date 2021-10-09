The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Merkel in Israel Sunday for farewell visit

This will be Merkel's seventh official trip to the Jewish state since she took office in 2005. Merkel has been a strong ally and friend of Israel during her tenure at the country's helm.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
OCTOBER 9, 2021 21:38
German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks on during the first faceto-face EU summit since the coronavirus disease outbreak in Brussels on July 20 (photo credit: REUTERS)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks on during the first faceto-face EU summit since the coronavirus disease outbreak in Brussels on July 20
(photo credit: REUTERS)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel was scheduled to arrive in Israel late Saturday night for what is expected to be her last visit before she leaves office.
"Looking forward to a rich program that will strengthen our unique [Israel-German] relationship," German's Ambassador to Israel Susanne Wasum-Rainer tweeted in advance of the visit. 
This will be Merkel's seventh official trip to the Jewish state since she took office in 2005. Merkel has been a strong ally and friend of Israel during her tenure at the country's helm.
The exact date of Merkel's departure from office is unknown. She is expected to remain the head of Germany's caretaker government, until a new one is formed in the aftermath of the country's September 28th election.
On Sunday she will speak with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and President Isaac Herzog and attend a dinner hosted by Bennett. 
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russia's President Vladimir Putin attend a joint news conference after a Normandy-format summit in Paris, France December 10, 2019. (credit: CHARLES PLATIAU / REUTERS)Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russia's President Vladimir Putin attend a joint news conference after a Normandy-format summit in Paris, France December 10, 2019. (credit: CHARLES PLATIAU / REUTERS)
In addition, she will meet with the cabinet, visit Yad Vashem - the World Holocaust Memorial Center and receive an honorary degree from Haifa's Technion — Israel Institute of Technology at a ceremony in Jerusalem.
During her last visit to Israel in 2018, where she received an honorary doctorate from Haifa University, Merkel spoke about the impotence of preserving the memory of the Holocaust.
“We are at an important time because those who witnessed the Nazis are passing away. We, therefore, have to fight to preserve this memory and need to be aware of how we preserve memory in a world where there are no longer witnesses to these crimes," she said.
On Monday Merkel will participate in a round table conversation in Jerusalem, with Tel Aviv University's Institute for National Security Studies.
Israel and Germany have a strong strategic relationship and the topic of Iran is expected to be part of Merkel's conversations while in Israel.
In a manner akin to the US, the two countries are at odds over how best to prevent a nuclear Iran. Germany is also one of the six world powers that signed the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions otherwise known as the Iran deal, which Israel opposed.
Israel has been against the revival of the deal, which has been largely dormant since the Trump administration reneged on it in 2018.
Talks to revive the deal have faltered and in the interim, countries are concerned that Iran's nuclear advancements could soon make the deal irrelevant.
On Thursday US State Department spokesman Ned Price said, "we would like negotiations to resume in Vienna as soon as possible. We have been saying this not for weeks now, but for months now.
An "imminent return to Vienna is necessary because this is not a process that can go on indefinitely. This is not a process that can drag out or that can be dragged out," he said.


Tags angela merkel germany israel relations merkel israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Merkel should be acknowledged for her strong support of Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Biden administration ups pressure on Israel to crack down on China

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Amotz Asa-El

Who lost the Yom Kippur War?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

UNRWA’s deceitful ploys to stifle Israeli truth-telling - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

My Word: Facebook outage and outrage

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
2

Whatsapp also returns after 6-hour crash, Facebook apologizes

Social media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok
3

Nike to terminate sales in Israeli stores

People walk past a store of the sporting goods retailer Nike Inc at a shopping complex in Beijing, China March 25, 2021
4

Archaeologists find 2,700-year-old toilet in luxurious palace in Jerusalem

The rare stone toilet is 2700 years old. Most likely used by one of the dignitaries of Jerusalem.
5

After Facebook, big tech outages may be doomsday scenario in future conflict - analysis

Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram logos and stock graph are displayed through broken glass in this illustration taken October 4, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by