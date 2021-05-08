Meuhedet to offer prescription delivery

Meuhedet Health Maintenance Organization members will be able to have their prescriptions filled and delivered to their homes starting next week, the company announced.Meuhedet signed a long term agreement to cooperate with Epharma, an online pharmacy, to enable members to order prescriptions and other items from the pharmacy, and have them arrive at their doorsteps 24 to 72 hours later. All discounts that Meuhedet members enjoy at pharmacies will be valid at the online, and members can fill prescriptions for their children. "The coronavirus crisis and the fear of many to leave their homes and risk infection led to an increase in the purchase of medicines and pharmacy products online," said Ron Pat, Ephamrma CEO."The new service allows members to enjoy the subsidized prices, discounts on products and delivery service."
