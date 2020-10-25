The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Migrants NGO: Most migrants not going back despite Sudan deal

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
OCTOBER 25, 2020 11:49
A boy takes part in a protest against the Israeli government's plan to deport African migrants, in Tel Aviv, Israel March 24, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/CORINNA KERN)
A boy takes part in a protest against the Israeli government's plan to deport African migrants, in Tel Aviv, Israel March 24, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CORINNA KERN)
The leading NGO for African migrants' issues on Sunday said that the vast majority of them will not necessarily be sent back to their countries of origin despite the Sudan-Israel normalization process.
The Hotline for Refugees and Migrants said that of the around 30,000 African migrants currently in Israel, only around 6,200 are from the Sudan region, and of these 4,400 are from South Sudan.
In other words, the NGO said that since there is still civil war and war crimes going on in South Sudan, the group of 4,400 could not be sent back unless the war ends and their future safety would be ensured.
Until now, Israel’s main position in court for being unable to send Sudanese migrants back to their country of origin was the absence of diplomatic relations.
With this weekend’s announced breakthrough moving toward normalization between Israel and Sudan, a number of political officials have been predicting that thousands of Sudanese migrants in Israel could be sent back.
Besides the additional war crimes and safety issue to sending back South Sudanese migrants who are in Israel, the hotline said that 5,119 Sudan-region migrants have filed requests to be recognized as refugees.
The hotline said that these requests must be individually reviewed and processed and that the group as a whole cannot be simply ignored and sent back to Sudan.
Moreover, the hotline said that the state has previously committed to the High Court of Justice that it would not send back any migrants to the Sudan region if there was any kind of danger due to instability and war.
In an interview on Thursday with The Jerusalem Post, the hotline did say that it would not necessarily oppose the return of migrants to Sudan across the board as it does with Eritrea.
Rather, the NGO said that its position was that requests for refugee recognition must be properly reviewed and decided on an individual basis.
Further, it admitted that there was a segment of Sudanese migrants in Israel who would be ready to return to Sudan voluntarily if the normalization deal works out and permits them to return.  


Tags sudan migrants in israel south sudan israel sudan israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu makes deals at the expense of the country By JPOST EDITORIAL
When America sneezes, does Israel still get pneumonia? By YAAKOV KATZ
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich Yankelevitch to 'Post': Gov't ready to formally listen to World Jewry By OMER YANKELEVICH
Ehud Olmert The Chicago Seven in Jerusalem By EHUD OLMERT
Remembering Rabin, as the 25th anniversary of his assassination approaches By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 Hadassah hospital consulting with US medics on COVID treatment for Erekat
Palestinian Chief Negotiator Saeb Erekat meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (not pictured) in Amman, Jordan, September 6, 2020.
2 Anyone who thinks Trump is good for the Jews is a ‘freier’
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump makes an announcement about his treatment for COVID-19 in Washington last week. October 2020.
3 Yair Netanyahu: The rise of the son
Yair Netanyahu makes a stormy appearance at Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, December 2018.
4 20% of verified coronavirus patients did not develop immunity
Sheba Medical Center team at the Coronavirus isolation ward of Sheba Medical Center unit, in Ramat Gan, June 30, 2020.
5 75% of US Jews voting for Biden in US presidential election
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed at start of the all virtual 2020 Democratic Convention hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by