Mike's Place founder Mike Vigoda dead

The founder of popular live music venues Mike's Place, Mike Vigoda, died of an apparent suicide Tuesday night, according to ColboNews in Haifa. Vigoda recently opened the Café Tipul bar and restaurant in the Hadar neighborhood of Haifa, renovating it in January. But it was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and only reopened two weeks ago with live music.Originally from Toronto, Canada and a photo/ journalist by profession, the bon vivant Vigoda founded Mike’s place in Jerusalem in 1993 in a Russian Compound cubbyhole. It quickly turned into a popular gathering place for music-starved locals and vagabond travelers and developed a reputation as a loose place where politics were left outside.In 1995, Vigoda handed over the keys to musician Assaf Ganzman, who moved the club to a bigger venue. New branches were added in Tel Aviv and Eilat making Mike's Place a national trademark, and one of the only constant venues for live music in the country.Mike's Place in Tel Aviv made international news in 2003 when, in the middle of a weekly jam session, a suicide bomber blew himself up at the entrance, killing three and wounding over 50.