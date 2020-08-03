Millions of Israelis along borders still don't have access to shelters

The report, which examined the corrections to the deficiencies in the 2016 report found several issues still remain, with “particularly critical flaws found in towns along the northern border.”

According to the report, some 21,000 mortars and rockets have been fired towards Israel from September 2000 until September 2019 and tens of thousands of missiles and rockets are expected to be launched in any coming war.

But despite the dire assessment, the report found that 2.6 million residents of Israel (28%) still do not have basic protection from rocket attacks near their homes, and 2,494 of 12,601 (20%) public bomb shelters have been found to be inadequate.

The report stated that some public and shared private shelters in communities along the border are expected to be overcrowded during times of emergencies “that may not allow for prolonged stays in them.” That fact has not been reelected in findings of the Homefront Command in protection reports.

The audit also revealed shortcomings regarding the protection of vital infrastructure and facilities by defense establishment bodies responsible for their protection. The report stated that a work plan for their protection must be prepared and sources for its financing should be found.

Another issue that was reported in 2016 and not yet carried out was that authorities of the bodies handling the home front are yet to organize and that the implementation of the decision by the Security Cabinet to formulate a multiyear program for handling the home front has yet to be carried out.

In July 2018, the Security Cabinet stated that a multi-year plan, known as “Northern Shield” would be formulated for the years 2019-2030 in order to protect the homefront and improve the country’s earthquake preparedness.

At the time, former defense minister Avigdor Liberman said that since the last war in the north in 2006, the government has invested some NIS 1.7 billion ($485 million) in protective facilities in southern Israel around the Gaza Strip where some 46,000 residents live, spending an estimated NIS 37,000 ($10,600) per resident.

Meanwhile, in the north, which is home to about 244,000 Israelis, over the same period of time the government spent NIS 236 million ($68 million), or approximately NIS 970 ($280) per resident.

Liberman planned to have buildings in northern communities up to 45km from the Lebanese border fortified, but a year later the plan was canceled.

In addition, it was found that while there had been an “improvement” in detection and warning abilities and preparedness of government ministries for population evacuation, the plans for population evacuation of communities near the borders like Kiryat Shemona and Sderot had yet to be completed and some are impossible to implement.

Plans to evacuate residents “is based on incorrect basic principles and will be difficult to implement,” the report said, adding that an alternative plan that is currently being formulated does not deal with the evacuation of communities along the northern border.

The report recommended that the Finance Ministry, Defense Ministry, Internal Security Ministry, and the Home Front Command, complete the formulation of a plan to protect the homefront “at a total cost of NIS 5 billion in accordance with the July 2018 decision of the Security Cabinet.”

The report also recommended that the Interior Ministry and Homefront Command urge local authorities to fulfill their role in everything concerning the enforcement of the law of bomb shelters to ensure their use to protect residents during times of emergency.

“The Home Front Command should consider the ability to stay in shelters as a component of their competence and map all the public and private shelters shared by those that do not allow prolonged stay, especially in the threatened areas,” the report read, adding that the IDF and National Emergency Authority must “complete the formulation of the plan for the evacuation and absorption of residents of communities,” including those next to the Gaza Strip and along the northern border.

According to the IDF, the first phase of the Northern Shield program is currently underway and has conducted surveys in 21 communities located along the border, but the “significant gap” in the report is due to a gap in locating necessary budgetary sources by the government.

Regarding the proper maintenance of shared private shelters and public shelters, the military said it is the responsibility of the homeowners and municipalities to ensure that they can be used during times of emergency.

“The IDF constantly works to carry out its missions that have direct security implications quickly,” the military stated. “The IDF works in full cooperation with the auditors, with openness and transparency, and takes its findings seriously. The IDF has acted and continues to act to meet all its objectives and to regulate the issues recommended in the audit report.”

In response to the report, the Defense Ministry said that Israel has “made a significant leap” in recent years in terms of protecting vital facilities that have been “defined as essential to the continued functioning of the economy during times of emergency” adding that “the implementation of an additional protection program of essential infrastructure has just begun.”

The Defense Ministry added that since the formation of the government it is currently making the “necessary adjustments to the draft bill for its promotion” regarding the 2016 proposal for civilian bomb shelters and the protection of critical infrastructure.

