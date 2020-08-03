The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Millions of shekels wasted on unbuilt residence for PM

Had the project been built, protests would not be taking place in a residential neighborhood.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 3, 2020 14:44
An image grab taken from an AFP video shows a vehicle belonging to the Israeli police at the entrance to the residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on March 2, 2018. (photo credit: AHIKAM SERI / AFP)
The process of building a new Prime Minister's Office and official residence in Jerusalem has carried on for a quarter century, wasting millions of shekels without making progress, State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman found in a report released Monday.
The office and residence are set to be built in close proximity to one another for security reasons and convenience. The location chosen was in the government quarter, across from the Foreign Ministry, in a lot that remains empty to this day, far from residential neighborhoods like the current official residence in Rehavia, where demonstrations are being held and bothering neighbors.
But even after years of planning, preparations to begin building have not yet even begun. Due to changes in the entrance to Jerusalem, including large office buildings and the light rail that are being built, an alternative site is now being sought.
“The project of forming an office and official residence for the prime minister has been on and off the government's agenda for 25 years,” Englman’s office wrote. “At the time of this report, the project is frozen, its planning has not been completed and the construction has obviously not yet begun. This is a complex and sensitive project that involves many technical aspects, security concerns and the demands involved in conducting future ceremonies.”
The comptroller’s report reveals a comedy of errors in government offices, the National Security Council and the Shin-Bet security service working on the project without coordination while wasting millions of shekels.
The project was initially set to cost NIS 650 million but it is now estimated at 1.2 billion. NIS 6.5 million have already been spent on architectural plans, with 50 million more still expected.
Already in 1995, the site was set for the project as part of plans for the government quarter and new offices built for cabinet ministries that relocated to Jerusalem.
In February 2009, the caretaker government of then-prime minister Ehud Olmert had his government approve the project before he left office, because he believed it was essential and that a new government would face criticism for the plan.
But three months later, shortly after he became prime minister and the plan’s large costs were condemned in the media, Netanyahu canceled the plan. But he allowed planning the project to continue.
The project was approved again in December 2015, But in 2017, the Shin-Bet Security Service added NIS 270 million in additional security costs, which skyrocketed the cost of the project. Meanwhile, more and more millions of shekels were allocated for security upgrades in the current official residence.
The comptroller urged the government to make decisions as soon as possible about the fate of the project and to learn lessons from mistakes made on the project over the past 25 years.


