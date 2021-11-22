The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ministerial committee on civilian preparedness convenes for first time in 4 years

The committee, led by Defense Minister Benny Gantz, included Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman and others.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: NOVEMBER 22, 2021 14:42
Coalition members at the Knesset, 3 November, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Coalition members at the Knesset, 3 November, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Shortly after the IDF’s Home Front Command and National Emergency Authority (RAHEL) held a large-scale drill simulating war in the north, Israel’s Ministerial Committee on Civilian Preparedness for Emergencies convened for the first time in four years.
"This whole issue of home front readiness comes from the view that when civilians have solutions, room to breath, certainty, and defense, the IDF has the ability to act and carry out its operational missions and decide the war,” Gantz said.
But, he added, “the issues discussed in the committee deal not only with scenarios of war but also with other scenarios such as damage from extreme weather, earthquakes, pandemics, and other issues we are preparing for.”
The committee, led by Defense Minister Benny Gantz, included Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman and others.
Calling the meeting one of great importance, Gantz said that what was discussed between the ministers and that the work carried out by government bodies such as RAHEL and the Homefront Command “constitute an important component in our national security and resilience.”
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the ministerial committee on violence against women, December 5, 2018 (credit: EMIL SALMAN/HAARETZ)Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the ministerial committee on violence against women, December 5, 2018 (credit: EMIL SALMAN/HAARETZ)
Formed in 1992 after the first Gulf War, the Home Front Command is in charge of civil defense and is responsible for readying the country in case of conflict or disaster-be it natural or man-made.
Following the 2018 Mizrahi Committee, the Home Front Command was defined as the major operative body responsible for local authority level and governmental district level, while RAHEL was in charge of the strategic level and for guiding the government ministries in overall preparation for emergencies.
“We are in a state of ever-improving readiness,” Gantz said, adding that as part of the state budget NIS 1 billion over the course of three years will be used for bolstering shelter infrastructure in Northern Israel where millions do not have access to shelters.
According to a 2020 State Comptroller report, millions of Israelis do not have basic protection means near their homes, 2.6 million residents of Israel (28%) still do not have basic protection from rocket attacks near their homes, and 2,494 of 12,601 (20%) public bomb shelters have been found to be inadequate.
The report stated that some public and shared private shelters in communities along the border are expected to be overcrowded during times of emergencies “that may not allow for prolonged stays.”
One of the goals of the week-long drill that took place in early November was not only to improve the instructions for civilians during times of emergency but to locate where mobile shelters would be best placed should people need to stay extended periods of time in them.
Gantz said that in addition to the work being done in northern Israel, the defense establishment is also “finishing work on the barrier in the south and working to upgrade our air defense capabilities as well as the preparation of emergency operational plans.”
In July 2018, the Security Cabinet stated that a multi-year plan, known as “Northern Shield” would be formulated for the years 2019-2030. 
At the time, then defense minister Liberman said that since the last war in the north in 2006, the government has invested some NIS 1.7 billion ($485 million) in protective facilities in southern Israel around the Gaza Strip where some 46,000 residents live, spending an estimated NIS 37,000 ($10,600) per resident.
Meanwhile, in the north, which is home to about 244,000 Israelis, over the same period of time the government spent NIS 236 million ($68 million), or approximately NIS 970 ($280) per resident.


Tags Avigdor Liberman Benny Gantz nitzan horowitz Omer Bar Lev
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

There is only one face to the terror group Hamas - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

How Israel built the world's most accurate military machine

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Homing in on corona-era art

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Is there a cure for the Arab sector's crime crisis?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Why is an Israeli minister fundraising for the Palestinians? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

No matter how old you are, two shots of Pfizer vaccine don’t last – study

A healthcare worker hands over doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as coronavirus disease vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021.
2

New COVID variant found in France: Reason for panic or not quite yet?

COVID-19 cell
3

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
4

Is Iran downplaying Iranian helicopter buzzing a US naval ship?

A US Navy helicopter continues fighting a fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, in San Diego, California, US July 13, 2020
5

Satellites, ships in crosshairs: Are Russia, China running circles around US? - analysis

A Sukhoi Su-75 "Checkmate" warplane prototype seen on display at the Dubai Airshow on Sunday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by