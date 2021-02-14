Ministers approve plan for 2,000 Israelis to fly in per day

The coronavirus cabinet approved an outline to allow Israelis stuck abroad to return home while keeping the country mostly closed to incoming and outgoing flights, a Transportation Ministry spokesman said on Sunday.
The plan addresses the complaints from the US Department of Transportation to the Israeli Transportation Ministry and Foreign Ministry last week, that only El Al was granted permission to operate emergency flights from the US during the closure.
The US argued that the situation violated the aviation agreement between the countries, which was meant to guarantee equal treatment of Israeli and American airlines.
The new plan, meant to go into effect on February 20, will allow up to 2,000 people to arrive at Ben-Gurion Airport each day. Foreign airlines will be able to bid on the tenders to operate the emergency flights.
All arrivals will be required to stay in coronavirus hotels, and the Health Ministry will set up an exceptions committee that can address the number of people arriving.
The ministers approved the plan in principle, while approval of further details will take place at a later date, including legislative changes.
