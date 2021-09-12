The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ministers want more restrictive prison conditions for terrorists

In reaction to the Gilboa Prison escapes, a group of ministers will reportedly demand that a commission of inquiry will look into the conditions of terrorists in Israeli prisons.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 12, 2021 10:28
Prison cell block (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Prison cell block
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Israeli ministers will demand more restrictive conditions for convicted Palestinian terrorists in Israeli prisons, at the next cabinet meeting that is set to take place on Sunday, Kan 11 reports.
In reaction to the Gilboa Prison escapees, a group of ministers, among them Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel, Agriculture Minister Oded Forer and Culture and Sport Minister Chili Tropper, will reportedly demand that a commission of inquiry will look into the conditions of terrorists in prisons.
On Thursday, Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev said he would form a commission of inquiry into the escape of the six Gilboa Prison inmates.
Between Friday night and Saturday morning, four of the six fugitives, including Zakaria Zubeidi, were caught by Israel Police's Counterterrorism Unit in Nazareth and Umm el-Ghanam
View of the Israeli Prison Authorities, Gilboa Prison, near Israel Valley. (credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)View of the Israeli Prison Authorities, Gilboa Prison, near Israel Valley. (credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)
Kan also reported that Deputy Public Security Minister Yoav Segalovitz is expected to demand the commission to handle as many issues related to security prisons as possible.
According to Kan, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked is set to request for all conclusions submitted from current ambassador to the US and UN Gilad Erdan's 2019 public committee for examining the conditions of terrorists in prisons, which he established as Strategic Affairs and Public Security Minister.
The committee's conclusions proposed to set the living conditions for terrorists at the minimum required under international law. Some of the proposed changes include reducing water consumption, eliminating the position of prisoner's spokesperson and ending prisoner cooking.


Tags israeli prison service prison Palestinian terrorism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

We must do what it takes to stop Iran - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Adam Milstein

1,000 reasons why not to fight antisemitism

 By ADAM MILSTEIN
Douglas Bloomfield

Should Kevin McCarthy be Speaker of the House? - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Ruthie Blum

Dangerous liaisons - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

My Word: Remembering and learning from 9/11

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2
2

Does this enzyme raise the chance of COVID-related death?

Illustrative image of an enzyme
3

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

Perseverance
4

Global Jewish population numbers 15.2 million

A kippah demonstration in front of a synagogue in Berlin
5

The Jerusalem Post 50 Most Influential Jews of 2021

50 Most Influential Jews of 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by