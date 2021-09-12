Ministers want more restrictive prison conditions for terrorists

Israeli ministers will demand more restrictive conditions for convicted Palestinian terrorists in Israeli prisons, at the next cabinet meeting that is set to take place on Sunday, Kan 11 reports.

In reaction to the Gilboa Prison escapees , a group of ministers, among them Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel, Agriculture Minister Oded Forer and Culture and Sport Minister Chili Tropper, will reportedly demand that a commission of inquiry will look into the conditions of terrorists in prisons.

On Thursday, Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev said he would form a commission of inquiry into the escape of the six Gilboa Prison inmates.

Between Friday night and Saturday morning, four of the six fugitives, including Zakaria Zubeidi, were caught by Israel Police's Counterterrorism Unit in Nazareth and Umm el-Ghanam

View of the Israeli Prison Authorities, Gilboa Prison, near Israel Valley. (credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)

Kan also reported that Deputy Public Security Minister Yoav Segalovitz is expected to demand the commission to handle as many issues related to security prisons as possible.

According to Kan, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked is set to request for all conclusions submitted from current ambassador to the US and UN Gilad Erdan's 2019 public committee for examining the conditions of terrorists in prisons, which he established as Strategic Affairs and Public Security Minister.

The committee's conclusions proposed to set the living conditions for terrorists at the minimum required under international law. Some of the proposed changes include reducing water consumption, eliminating the position of prisoner's spokesperson and ending prisoner cooking.