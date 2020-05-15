Miri Regev, first female transport Minister, fires D-G on maternity leave

In addition to the dismissal of the Director-General, Regev also fired the office's staff, according to a Ynet report. Turner-Eyal, who is currently on maternity leave, has worked in the office since 2016.

In a Whatsapp statement to Ynet, Turner-Eyal said that "the incoming Minister [Regev] called me and updated me that she was going to the office with a new D-G on Sunday."

Earlier Thursday, Netanyahu and Regev released a joint statement on announcing that Regev will serve as the next transportation minister, and after a year and a half, she will become foreign affairs minister. This change will occur when Blue and White leader Benny Gantz replaces Netanyahu as prime minister.

Netanyahu lauded her for making history as the first woman to fill the position of transportation minister. He also said she had proven her abilities to “make reforms” and added that she will also serve on the judge's elections committee.

Regev thanked Netanyahu and said she is ready to face the challenges of public transportation in the country as well as the fight against traffic accidents. She vowed to “strengthen Israel’s position in the international arena” in the role of foreign affairs minister.