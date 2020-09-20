Mirit Harari dies at age of 52 after battling cancer for two years

Harari had been battling cancer for the past two years. In February 2019, she made headlines when she shared her personal experience with dealing with the disease in a Facebook post.

"Hi, my name is Mirit Harari, 51 years old, married to Didi, a mother of three daughters and a grandmother to two adorable grandchildren. This past September, I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer ," Harari shared with her followers.

She continued to explain that she underwent surgery to remove the tumor, but it was stopped after surgeons noticed a metastasis in her liver.

"I want to say to anyone reading this - Cancer is the best gift I've ever received," she said. "I refuse to know what stage I'm in, I'm not interested in hearing about the expected side effects and I'm ignoring the statistics. And no, I'm not in denial. I assure you that I know the meaning of this disease," Harari wrote."I want to say to anyone reading this - Cancer is the best gift I've ever received," she said.

"My entire life was directed to others. Up until a decade ago, I didn't even have an official profession. I was the daughter of-, the mother of-. They used to say I was an exemplary wife and mother. And me? I didn't know who I was. I got married at 21 and life quickly centered around the household, family and kids.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

"I woke up at the age of 40 and started learning about coaching. That's when I rediscovered myself as a caregiver and an entrepreneur," Harari concluded.

The Harari couple continued to speak about cancer in public forums and in the media, while sharing their unique perspective on it to the very end.

Harari leaves behind her husband, three daughters and two grandchildren.