The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Mirit Harari dies at age of 52 after battling cancer for two years

In February 2019, Harari made headlines when she shared her personal experience with dealing with the disease in a Facebook post.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
SEPTEMBER 20, 2020 13:05
Mirit Harari. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Mirit Harari.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Mirit Harari, the wife of radio broadcaster Didi Harari, passed away on Sunday at the age of 52.
Harari had been battling cancer for the past two years. In February 2019, she made headlines when she shared her personal experience with dealing with the disease in a Facebook post.
"Hi, my name is Mirit Harari, 51 years old, married to Didi, a mother of three daughters and a grandmother to two adorable grandchildren. This past September, I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer," Harari shared with her followers.
She continued to explain that she underwent surgery to remove the tumor, but it was stopped after surgeons noticed a metastasis in her liver.  
"I refuse to know what stage I'm in, I'm not interested in hearing about the expected side effects and I'm ignoring the statistics. And no, I'm not in denial. I assure you that I know the meaning of this disease," Harari wrote.
"I want to say to anyone reading this - Cancer is the best gift I've ever received," she said.
"My entire life was directed to others. Up until a decade ago, I didn't even have an official profession. I was the daughter of-, the mother of-. They used to say I was an exemplary wife and mother. And me? I didn't know who I was. I got married at 21 and life quickly centered around the household, family and kids. 
"I woke up at the age of 40 and started learning about coaching. That's when I rediscovered myself as a caregiver and an entrepreneur," Harari concluded. 
The Harari couple continued to speak about cancer in public forums and in the media, while sharing their unique perspective on it to the very end. 
Harari leaves behind her husband, three daughters and two grandchildren. 


Tags radio cancer pancreatic cancer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Lockdown is an opportunity to take responsibility over coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
This Rosh Hashanah, let’s strive to be better By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Prayers, peace, politics and a pandemic By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Rosh Hashanah is Without joy or hope By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trumping Palestinian lies and Tehran’s agenda By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
3 A restaurant-closing tsunami is on the way, New York restaurateurs warn
People walk by restaurants' outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options in Manhattan, New York City, August 14, 2020
4 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
5 13 injured as rockets fired at southern Israel
Israeli security personnel check the scene of an explosion following a rocket attack fired from Gaza in Ashdod

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by